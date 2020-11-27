“We need to learn from this:' Black residents in Richmond have five times the COVID hospitalization rate of white patients

This September, half of Richmond’s cases were in the 8th and 9th districts, which house the highest number of Black and Latino residents in the city. What the health department was doing then - distributing masks, connecting people with rent support and groceries to ease financial restraints with quarantining, and widening testing so people could watch for symptoms earlier - remain the response efforts months later.

Dr. Danny Avula, director of Richmond and Henrico Health Districts called the racial disparities a concern seen regionally and statewide.

Avula said a bill requiring paid leave for quarantined essential workers could have improved COVID outcomes, but Democratic lawmakers killed the proposal when in special session.

Meanwhile, Nana-Sinkam said he’s still seeing barriers to COVID testing among Black communities that have historically existed with lung cancer screenings: access that could mitigate the number of people who delay care to the point that their only option is the hospital.

But he knows the solution is not simple, and cannot rely entirely on a healthcare system to dismantle the deep-rooted segregation that predated the virus and has long depleted access to resources for Black people.