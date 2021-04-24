'We need you to be our win': After 109 days in the hospital with COVID, a Latino faith leader is learning how to live again

Letty Guizar doesn’t know how she lugged her husband down a flight of stairs after his legs stopped working. Then again when he collapsed in the parking lot that November afternoon outside the emergency room, moments before she screamed at the doctors inside to save him.
“Where am I?” he slurred, slumping into a wheelchair and desperately reaching for the woman he’s loved for 34 years. “Where is my son?”
He wheezed out the last few words as his fever climbed to 105.9 degrees, partially causing a delirium that meant not recognizing his wife was piloting the wheelchair toward the hospital’s sliding glass doors.
The same ones he had sworn to never enter.
“I’m scared,” Pedro told Letty earlier. “They say if you get put on the ventilator, you die.”
At the time, 45% of COVID-19 patients on ventilators weren't surviving. The Chesterfield County pastor, 55, still had a life to live. A congregation to look after. Grandchildren to see grow up.
He didn’t have any underlying medical conditions to hint at how aggressively the coronavirus would attack his system. For eight months, he worked 60-hour weeks to ensure the church he’s presided over since 1999 - Iglesia Pentecostal Ríos de Agua Viva - would survive.
They were among the first in the area to shut down.
The sidewalks and hallways were doused in bleach as a precaution starting in February 2020, with giant “X”s taped to signal six-foot distances throughout the building. Containers of pump-action hand sanitizer and surgical masks were placed in every corner.
Then he oversaw a series of early November baptisms in South Richmond, where between 1,300 and 1,643 cases carved a path through the city’s majority Black and Latino communities two months prior. In August, they were 80% of Richmond’s infections.
Still, Pedro showed up alongside other Latino pastors, instinctively hugging people without masks to rejoice in their newfound salvation.
Six days later, he was losing consciousness.
“He needs oxygen,” a Bon Secours St. Francis' nurse told Letty on Nov. 10, the day after Virginia hit a single-day high of almost 4,400 cases.
Letty instinctively followed as her husband's gurney was wheeled toward the intensive care unit, where in upcoming weeks, nearly every bed would be filled with Latinos. Some were as young as 20 years old.
“You can’t,” the nurse said solemnly. “You have to go back out.”
“OK,” Letty whispered, clutching her chest and tightening her eyes to pray.
As she turned to leave, she hoped God could hear her.
“You’re just hoping for a miracle”
The first call Letty received was the doctor pleading with her to convince him not to die. Overnight, both of his lungs had filled with fluid. The clear, winding pipes running from the bedside oxygen tanks into his nose wouldn’t keep a person with one failed lung alive.
“We need to put him on a ventilator,” the doctor said.
To Pedro, those words were a death sentence.
Nurses placed the phone up to his ear, and for a few moments, the beeping of the machines and the crowded hospital rooms left him and Letty alone.
“Please Pedro,” she implored. “Just please. Say yes.”
Please fight to breathe again.
Fearing saying goodbye to her more, he let the machines take over.
In a final plea, he posted a four-minute video to Facebook he wouldn't remember taking and garner 52,000 views. More than a thousand comments flooded in.
“Esto es real. … y me tumbo. Necesito tu oración. Por favor,” he begged faintly with shallow breathing. “Pray for me so I can live."
The decision to intubate and for how long was a complicated balance of eyeing blood pressure, oxygen levels and whether the inflammation in his lungs was intensifying, said Dr. Cecilia Bergh, a pulmonologist at St. Francis and one of Pedro’s main doctors inside the ICU.
Some patients responded well.
"Then there were some times where you felt like no matter what you did, even if you did the same thing as you did with the ones that survived, they didn’t survive," Bergh said.
Doctors cycled through trial and error tactics including blood transfusions with antibodies to boost the immune system and injections of anti-viral medication. They called Letty each time to inform her of options never guaranteed to work - a heavy reality pinned against a faith that had yet to abandon her.
“You have to say yes because if something happens,” her voice trailed off. “Every time you say yes, you’re just hoping for a miracle. I mean, really. That’s what you hope for.”
Letty’s case was mild, with a slight fever lasting a few days. The headaches from the nights she couldn’t sleep and the days she couldn’t eat were worse. People called to check in. They sent prayers and money for medical bills.
But one question haunted her most: how would she manage without him?
As if in response, Pedro opened his eyes on day 24, smiling at the staff and understanding commands - a sign usually meaning recovery is possible.
At least I have this, she thought. At least you’re alive.
Then his condition worsened. His body became lethargic. Bergh feared he, like other COVID patients, would soon have a stroke.
“No no no. I can't lose this gentleman,” she said. “We’ve come this far.”
For weeks, his team had pushed and pulled every tool they had to make sure he eventually walked out of the hospital. Workers get attached. They speak to the families every day. She couldn’t handle calling another to say they had failed.
But predicting who would survive was out of their control.
Pedro was given an MRI to check for blood clots in his legs, which could spread to his lungs and cause a heart attack. Then the ventilator momentarily disconnected and the nurses called a code blue.
A respiratory arrest.
"I want to give up," he told God. "When is it my turn?”
As quickly as he questioned his faith, he drifted.
The next day Bergh walked into his room, he smiled once again. No blood clots.
Nurses, even those who weren’t assigned to him, began passing his room to cheer him on.
"We need you to be our win," they said.
The most he could do to assure them was give a thumbs up and grin.
"What is my journey?"
Trying to survive a COVID hospitalization is similar to working through stages of grief, Pedro said. Upon waking up, he felt anger.
His body was paralyzed, bruises covered every inch and the sounds of the machines played on a loop he couldn’t turn off. If he squeezed his eyes shut hard enough, he could imagine feeling free and swiveling his head to look at something other than the ceiling.
Other nights, he wailed.
“Why don’t you disconnect the ventilator?” he’d tell the nurse through a speaking valve. “I’m dying anyway.”
“I can’t do that,” the nurse responded. “I’d go to prison.”
“But I’m in pain,” Pedro countered. “I watch bodies come and go. … they have COVID and if they die, they wheel them out. What is my journey?”
For 109 days, he didn’t have an answer.
Next was bargaining with God.
“Please let me see my wife,” he cried. “If I don’t see her I’m going to die.”
There were moments he hoped he would. Sometimes he passed out from the pain when he tried standing up from the hospital bed.
Two days before Christmas, he heard Letty's voice coming from the hospital hallways, reached for her hand and decided to live.
"You got this."
Letty couldn't pretend she wasn't falling apart, like one half of her didn't feel missing, in front of him. The doctors told her he might never walk again. She couldn't protect him.
His daughter Vanessa visited the unit twice a day for nearly two months so her mother didn't feel like she had to, bringing bagels and donuts to the nurses and praying her father would one day meet her newborn son.
Her brother Peter ran the church in Pedro's absence, leaving his job at Chesterfield County Police to sustain what his father had built.
Vanessa documented his first bite of a pancake and when he could finally scarf down a hamburger. Her videos captured when he walked back and forth between the bed and the doorway.
"You got this. You got this!" she chanted.
Then when he finally learned to climb a set of stairs without stopping.
“You now have to give a ‘Yay,’ Dad. Or like a thumbs up,” Vanessa said.
He chuckled as he held on to the railing and followed orders. This would be his victory, he thought.
“Sometimes I feel I don’t have this. But she just kept on pushing,” Pedro said tearfully. "She literally kept me alive."
So did his medical team - his "girls."
In February, they lined the unit's walls when the ambulance arrived to take him to the rehab facility. He propped up his phone to capture what he said was God giving him another chance.
"I'm going to miss you," he told them as they wheeled him out.
"Us too," they responded. "But it's time for you to come home."
"There's a lot of pain here"
Most people leave the hospital with 12 bottles, Pedro said. He left with five - one for the pain. One for his heart. Anti-depressant. Acid reflux. Sleeping pills - and a bill exceeding a million dollars.
Inside the church he hasn't stepped foot in since November, gripping the black cane Vanessa gave him, Pedro joked that's how much he's worth.
The figure doesn't include the required physical therapy he goes to six times a week.
"I will never be able to pay that even if I am born 9, 10 times over," Letty said, walking beside him.
They had also canceled their insurance right before the pandemic started in March.
"We're going to call the hospital and see if they have mercy on us," Pedro said chuckling.
The financial strain is coupled with managing the post-traumatic stress found in up to a third of recovering COVID patients. And as he survives, other Latino pastors he knows are hooked up to ventilators.
“I feel like I’m feeling good but in reality I’m hurting,” he said.
He's using his second chance to challenge church members to talk more openly about the mental health impact of a pandemic leaving Latinos to report the highest rates of depression in 2020. Stigma has meant Latinos are also among the least likely to seek mental health services.
"There's a lot of pain here," Pedro acknowledged.
Two weeks after he came home, a Virginia Department of Health report found Latinos were the most likely to be infected, hospitalized or die from the virus when adjusting for age and population.
His first sermon back post-hospitalization was dedicated to the realities of the virus and how God and his family saved him. Watching from afar were the nurses who saw it happen.
Their eyes were puffy and faces tear-streaked, watching the man they thought would never breathe again.
He was speaking. Walking. Living.
