'We need you to be our win': After 109 days in the hospital with COVID, a Latino faith leader is learning how to live again

The figure doesn't include the required physical therapy he goes to six times a week.

"I will never be able to pay that even if I am born 9, 10 times over," Letty said, walking beside him.

They had also canceled their insurance right before the pandemic started in March.

"We're going to call the hospital and see if they have mercy on us," Pedro said chuckling.

The financial strain is coupled with managing the post-traumatic stress found in up to a third of recovering COVID patients. And as he survives, other Latino pastors he knows are hooked up to ventilators.

“I feel like I’m feeling good but in reality I’m hurting,” he said.

He's using his second chance to challenge church members to talk more openly about the mental health impact of a pandemic leaving Latinos to report the highest rates of depression in 2020. Stigma has meant Latinos are also among the least likely to seek mental health services.