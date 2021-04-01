'We save them, we save everyone:' Inside the vaccine clinic making sure immigrants and refugees don't get left behind

***

On a recent afternoon, Elham Khairi held the list in one hand and draped a blue-tinged scarf from her home country of Sudan around her shoulders with the other.

"Ah yes," she said, tapping the clipboard with an uncapped pen and pointing toward the name of someone coming in an hour. "This one has stories to tell."

A community health worker, Khairi spent her days listening to them. ​She knew, as only an immigrant could, the ache of leaving a country they love so deeply and having only the memories. The release of sharing the stories they cling to so they don’t forget. The urge to ask for some help while adjusting to a life thousands of miles from home.

Checking in on those afraid to reach out became all the more crucial in a pandemic where jobs worked overwhelmingly by immigrants and refugees were hailed as “essential” and exposure to a lethal virus only worsened.

What she heard most was a need for reliable coronavirus information and access to the vaccines. That was the weight of the 100 names Khairi looked at: her quiet vow to not let them down.

"We save them, we save everyone," Khairi said.