'We want you to want this project,' Pipeline company acknowledges poor communication, vows to hold public meetings for Hanover, other residents

Chickahominy Pipeline LLC, the company trying to build an 83-mile pipeline through Hanover County and its neighboring counties, notified landowners last week that it’ll hold virtual public meetings and in-person open houses in December and January, admitting that the “lack of credible information about the project” has been the public's top concern.
In a letter dated Nov. 10 and signed by Chickahominy Project Consultant Timothy Seibert, the company said “we acknowledge that we could have done a better job communicating with stakeholders ahead of launching our initiative,” and that “going forward, we intend to keep you informed.”
The letter said the company will hold virtual public “listening sessions” during the week of Dec. 6. No specific dates were offered, rather the letter said that meeting dates, times and links would be put on the company’s website, chickahominypipeline.com, during that week. The letter also said the company would host in-person open houses at a later time after the virtual meetings. Beth Minear, Chickahominy Project Outreach spokeswoman, said the public in-person meetings would be scheduled for the last week of January at local venues.
Efforts to engage residents now is a stark change for Chickahominy Pipeline, a subsidiary of Northern Virginia-based energy firm Balico LLC, which since the summer has been angering residents and county leaders for the lack of communication about its proposed pipeline.
According to information on Chickahominy's website, the pipeline would affect 392 parcels within the counties of Louisa, Hanover, Henrico, New Kent and Charles City as it makes it way from Louisa to a proposed power plant in Charles City. Louisa and Hanover would be impacted the most, with 180 and 167 parcels affected, respectively, according to Chickahominy’s website.
Back in September, Chickahominy petitioned the SCC, requesting no oversight from that agency on the grounds that Chickahominy wasn't a public utility that would be serving paying customers, but rather just a supplier of gas to the proposed power plant. The recent letter sent to landowners reiterated that argument, and reminded landowners that if its not regulated by the SCC, Chickahominy would have no eminent domain powers.
"For survey permission, for access, for rights-of-way...this project needs your contribution," the letter said. "We want you to want this project. So far, more than 160 of your neighbors have already granted us permission to begin our survey."
Chickahominy's Minear said as of this week, the company has permission to survey 184 tracks, including 91 from property owners in Hanover and Louisa, and the remaining from within the other three counties. Survey permission "does not convey land rights," she said, but allows the company to "look at a property to determine feasibility for the proposed route, or for issues that might eliminate a property for various reasons."
On Chickahominy's FAQ's page, there's a question about whether the company can use eminent domain. The answer says that if an agreement can't be reached between the homeowner and Encompass Services, the company surveying the property, "the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) determines that a public need for the pipeline exists, eminent domain procedures, also known as condemnation, can be used."
Chickahominy's Minear repeated that the company does not have eminent domain rights without SCC oversight. But if the SCC rules that the company will be treated as a utility and subject to SCC regulation, "it would have the right of eminent domain."
With regards to the SCC involvement, this past Monday, an SCC hearing officer recommended denial of Chickahominy's request to go unregulated, setting up a future decision before SCC judges. Interested parties - including the counties and others who have joined as participants - have until Nov. 23 to file responses to Monday's report.
Some landowners say they're skeptical of the recent letter.
"It's obvious they're trying a different approach in terms of their PR campaign," said Hanover resident Michael Miles, who owns about 15 acres off Scotchtown Road, west of U.S. 1. He said anyone who's familiar with the issue - and the potential damage to their land - likely won't be swayed by the company's attempts to win them over now.
Chickahominy's website explains - under "Landowner FAQ" - that in order to build the pipeline, the company needs cleared rights-of-way between 75 and 100 feet wide, with 40 to 50 feet within that area being a permanent easement, which remains a "corporate asset" even if the pipeline is retired.
Miles also said he and others are skeptical of Chickahominy's claim about the number of landowners who have agreed to have their land surveyed.
"No one we've talked to...has agreed with this company to let them survey their land," he said. There may be some people who have given permission, but "we haven't met any of them."
Henrico resident Glenn Cox said he talked to a field agent who showed up at his 30-acre Sandston home last month about dinnertime.
"He didn't offer me anything," Cox said about that conversation, but "he was trying to talk me into signing something." Cox said he did not sign the paper, and made it clear that he was not interested in having his property surveyed.
"They act like they're my friend," he said, adding that he's still not quite sure where the pipeline would cross his property because the maps he's seen are hard to read. He also said he doesn't know a single person who's agreed to having their land surveyed.
"They’re trying to be coercive," he said, "but in a friendly way."
(804) 649-6945