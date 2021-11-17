'We want you to want this project,' Pipeline company acknowledges poor communication, vows to hold public meetings for Hanover, other residents

Chickahominy's website explains - under "Landowner FAQ" - that in order to build the pipeline, the company needs cleared rights-of-way between 75 and 100 feet wide, with 40 to 50 feet within that area being a permanent easement, which remains a "corporate asset" even if the pipeline is retired.

Miles also said he and others are skeptical of Chickahominy's claim about the number of landowners who have agreed to have their land surveyed.

"No one we've talked to...has agreed with this company to let them survey their land," he said. There may be some people who have given permission, but "we haven't met any of them."

Henrico resident Glenn Cox said he talked to a field agent who showed up at his 30-acre Sandston home last month about dinnertime.

"He didn't offer me anything," Cox said about that conversation, but "he was trying to talk me into signing something." Cox said he did not sign the paper, and made it clear that he was not interested in having his property surveyed.

"They act like they're my friend," he said, adding that he's still not quite sure where the pipeline would cross his property because the maps he's seen are hard to read. He also said he doesn't know a single person who's agreed to having their land surveyed.

"They’re trying to be coercive," he said, "but in a friendly way."