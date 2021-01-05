'We would see a drastic reduction in exposure:' Richmond health official say widening paid sick leave would limit COVID spread

With the 2021 General Assembly session soon approaching, advocates and some health officials are pushing legislators to back the long-debated expansion of paid sick leave to hourly-wage workers, many of whom are deemed essential and can't afford to stay home without it.
In a livestreamed press conference Tuesday led by a coalition formed to support the policy called Virginians for Paid Sick Days, Dr. Danny Avula, director of Richmond and Henrico Health Districts, said doing so would result in "drastic reductions in the exposure and the potential for spread."
"There are thousands of people who are not getting tested who are not picking up the phone when the health department calls, because for them, it's literally life and death," Avula said. "Like 'Do I not bring home food, income, rent for family? Do I take this call and know that I'm going to have to stay home for 10 days?'"
Currently, the majority of exposures and outbreaks in Richmond and Henrico are happening in essential workplace settings, such as health care, construction, warehouses and restaurants, said Avula. Richmond and Henrico have a total of 259 outbreaks. They also have the second and third-highest number of outbreaks in the state.
About one in three outbreaks in these localities are in congregate settings, which include workplaces. In Virginia, it's about 36%.
Essential industries like these in Virginia are bolstered by at least 275,000 Black and Latino residents, a population that's seen their communities disproportionately affected by the virus. Many of these jobs don't allow working from home, making quarantine while living paycheck to paycheck all but impossible.
A November study from the Shift Project, which tracks data from hourly service workers, showed pronounced gaps by race and ethnicity when it came to paid sick leave access, with Black workers being the least likely to have any. Of respondents enrolled in school, 74% also reported not having time off despite working in public-facing jobs.
Even prior to the pandemic, 1.2 million Virginians had no paid sick days and only a third of the state's large service sector workers had time off, according to the project.
In August, Avula told the Richmond Times-Dispatch that the lack of workplace protections compounded with lack of paid sick leave for low-wage earners spiraled the impact.
The paid sick leave bill was killed in the spring, then again in the summer special session, with some critics fearing businesses would not be able to handle the cost. Del. Elizabeth Guzman, D-Prince William, and Sen. Barbara Favola, D-Arlington, are pursuing plans to reintroduce paid sick leave bills in the upcoming session.
The National Federation of Independent Businesses, which advocates for small business owners, said in a statement Tuesday that a "cookie cutter approach" would harm small businesses already struggling to economically recover. In a survey presented by the organization's research foundation, 73% of small business owners said they offered their full-time employees paid time off and 92% were against required paid medical leave.
“What our members oppose is a government mandate that assumes every business of any type or size can afford to offer the same benefits as large companies offer their employees,” added Riley. “In the long run, if the company can’t sustain such a plan, especially when many small businesses are struggling financially, it will ultimately hurt the workers if the small business can’t manage the requirements.”
Joshua Briere, a restaurant industry employee for the last six years, said Tuesday that he's at times worked 50-hour weeks as a Virginia Commonwealth University student alongside single mothers, adults over the age of 60 and those fighting food insecurity. Yet they don't always qualify for paid sick leave since they're considered part-time employees.
"We are constantly finding ourselves in an anxiety-riddled precarious financial situation," Briere said. "When it comes to feeding your family and paying your rent or going to work sick, I don't know a single person who would not choose to feed their family or pay their rent."
Mark Smith, the owner of Midas in Short Pump, said the auto repair shop implementing paid sick leave for several years has helped keep a stable workforce throughout the pandemic. Community church leader Dr. Faith Harris called the push a "justice issue" that would protect the most vulnerable.
And with the virus showing no signs of slowing down, staying home is considered a pivotal factor in controlling spread.
"The responsibility falls on legislators to not be willing to pass something to protect us. While I understand that many small businesses are hurting right now, that's what the government is here for," Briere said. "To step in."
The General Assembly convenes on Jan. 13.
