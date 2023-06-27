Approximately 700 Dominion Energy customers in the Richmond region remain without power Tuesday afternoon, after overnight storms caused numerous outages.
According to Dominion Energy's outage map, around 350 of the outages are in Fairfield near the district's public library branch, with another 240 customers out of power in South Richmond.
The outage total decreased from Tuesday morning's 1,500. Dominion crews are continuing work across Central Virginia to restore power at remaining locations.
