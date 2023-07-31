Sean Sublette Meteorologist Follow Sean Sublette Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The end of last week notwithstanding, Virginia has not had an especially hot summer. None of the forecast data suggests a repeat of last week's heat for another couple of weeks.

Even with a lack of recurring big heat in Richmond over the last month, this July will finish among the 20 hottest on record, with monthly records going back to 1880. The days have not been dramatically hotter than normal, but the nights have not cooled off as much as in decades past. The average low temperature for July will finish just above 71 degrees, among the 10 warmest on record.

The warming climate has increased the average summer humidity over the past decade, making it more difficult for the air to cool at night. Twelve out of the past 13 Julys have been more humid than average in Richmond, so the data this month is not surprising.

A secondary effect on low temperatures is the additional urbanization around metro Richmond. However, comparable warming has been documented at more rural locations across the state, so the role of urbanization on the temperatures is not the dominant one.

Taken in combination with June, these first two months of meteorological summer have been very close to normal. In this case, normal is defined as the average over the 30 years between 1991 and 2020. Combined, temperatures so far this summer have been within 1 degree of that normal.

Rainfall has been within a half-inch of normal in the past 60 days. Officially, 9.44 inches have fallen at the observation site at Richmond International Airport, but there have been wide differences across metro Richmond. More than 12 inches of rain has fallen near Swift Creek Reservoir in Chesterfield County, while just under 8 inches has fallen in western Henrico County — including Glen Allen, Short Pump and Tuckahoe.

For the next couple of weeks, the core of the nation’s heat — with respect to normal — will remain where it has been most of the summer, from Florida through Texas and Arizona.

In Virginia, that same pattern suggests a continuation of what we have seen for most of this summer. Afternoons for the next couple of weeks will generally be in the middle 80s to lower 90s, and daybreak temperatures will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

The next couple of weeks do not look especially wet, although most of Richmond should get a quarter- to a half-inch of rain in some showers and thunderstorms from Thursday into early Friday, on the way to a dry and seasonable first weekend of August.

Looking further ahead, there is some early data suggesting a couple of days nearing the upper 90s for the second weekend in August, but that is still a long way off. There are a couple of weak tropical systems in the Atlantic, but nothing that is especially strong or threatening to the U.S.; so for the moment, it appears the first half of August will largely be a continuation of July.

