There will be a pleasant easing of the humidity across metro Richmond this weekend. NFL training camps have opened. We are losing 90 seconds of daylight each day. Fall is coming.

But there is plenty of summer ahead of us. The sun still gets high in the sky, and average high temperatures remain in the 80s until the middle of September.

So far, this summer has been remarkably close to average Virginia. True, there have been spells of localized intense rain, like what happened last week across Lynchburg, where 8 to 10 inches of rain fell in four days, swelling the James River from the Hill City to Richmond.

But overall, rainfall has been near normal statewide this summer, as there have been drier spots in Virginia’s northern counties to counteract some of the heavier rain across the middle of the state. In fact, the only part of the state in a moderate drought is north of the Rappahannock River.

Richmond has had 7.16 inches of rain since June 1, about a quarter-inch above the average of the last 100 years during this time.

Of course, there are small but significant differences in rain totals around any metropolitan area during the summer. Amounts south of the James are a little higher, with 8 to 9 inches more common from Chester to Midlothian.

For sure, it has been seasonally hot, but not too much hotter than normal. Richmond has not reached 95 degrees yet this summer, only five degrees above normal during the peak of summer.

Usually, Richmond hits 95 at least once during the summer, with the average first occurrence on June 16. On occasion, we go through a full summer without getting that hot. It has happened 10 times since 1897 — the last time was in 2004.

Through July 19, the average temperature in Richmond this summer has been 75.8 degrees, just 0.1 degree below the average over the last 100 years.

If it seems cool, it’s because every summer since 2010 to this point has been above that average.

Although the core of the heat nationally will hold west of the Plains in the next couple of weeks, a sliver of it will break east and move into Virginia toward the end of next week. This means the period from Thursday through Sunday will probably be the hottest stretch so far this season, heading above the 95-degree level at least once.

But unlike the prolonged, torrid heat in the West this summer, it will last only for a few days before we return to the general pattern we’ve been in for most of the summer. The outlook for August is for a seasonably hot and humid period with a healthy scattering of showers and thunderstorms, which would keep us away from a late-summer drought.

Getting through a Virginia summer without a drought or a serious heat wave is a good thing, especially as summers continue to heat up in the warming climate. But as a caution, that also brings an increase in humidity and the potential of heavier rain, just like what happened in Lynchburg last week.

