For those looking for a reason to get excited about fall, Richmond is about to quietly cross a milestone — we are about to come out of peak summer.

Since the middle of May, sunrise in Richmond has been at or before 6 a.m.; it was as early as 5:47 in the middle of June. But now, very slowly, we are beginning to lose daylight as the inevitable march toward autumn begins.

Not that it is going to get chilly any time soon but, starting on Tuesday, we will begin losing at least one minute of daylight every day. That amount will increase gradually each day, surpassing a loss of two minutes of daylight each day on Aug. 10. One week after that, sunset times will slide ahead of the 8 p.m. threshold for the rest of the year.

Not surprisingly, Virginia is currently entrenched in its climatologically hottest time of the year. The normal high each day through this weekend is 89.8 degrees in Richmond, then those values start to slowly ease back, although they will still be sitting at 88.9 degrees at the end of the month.

Normal low temperatures for the rest of this month hover between 69.0 and 69.5 degrees, a testament to how humid the summers are in Virginia. Humid air does not cool as easily as air without a lot of water vapor, so without a big drop in humidity, it is difficult to get temperatures below 60 degrees during July. However, it does occasionally happen. The record low for the entire month of July in Richmond is 51 degrees (1940, 1965).

July is hotter than in generations past, but a lot of that warming signal is coming in the overnight low temperatures. Since daily weather records begin in 1897 in Richmond, there have only been four times when the average low temperature for the month of July was warmer than 72 degrees. All four of them came in the last 20 years (2005, ‘12, ‘13, ‘20). Admittedly, there is still a lot of July ahead of us, but so far this month, the average low temperature has been 72.2 degrees.

Even as the nights start to slowly get longer, the higher humidity means those muggy nights last well into August. In each of the last three summers, Richmond has had a string of at least 20 consecutive nights remaining above 70 degrees. Each of those three streaks finished during August.

Richmond might squeeze into the 60s a couple of nights this week. But even if it does, another string of nights above 70 will begin Wednesday night, probably lasting well into the following week.

The first inklings of fall may be just around the corner. But in reality, there is still a lot of summer ahead of us.

