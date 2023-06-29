Sean Sublette Meteorologist Follow Sean Sublette Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

As June closes, it will mark the end of a two-month period with temperatures consistently near or below normal, and Virginia is about to rush headlong into a weather pattern that is typical for the first two weeks of July.

May and June were not cold by any stretch, but over the last two months, Richmond has averaged about 2-3 degrees below normal. And the first 90-degree day in Richmond did not occur June 19, with no temperature exceeding 90 degrees for the first four weeks of the month.

Even so, 2023 is still tied with 1990 and 2017 for the second warmest year on record so far.

An unusually persistent wind from the north and northwest kept heat waves away from Virginia, but it also kept it drier than normal until the last couple of weeks of the month.

The recent rains have managed to erase any semblance of a developing drought in Richmond, as rainfall amounts for the month have recovered to near normal over the past couple of weeks. Richmond had seven consecutive days with measurable rain from June 21-27, bringing streamflow back toward normal, and sending drought retreating northward to the Washington suburbs and the lower Rappahannock Valley.

It is all about to change.

The next couple of weeks will be much closer to normal with several days above normal. While a blistering heat wave is not in the offing, temperatures are headed for the upper 80s to lower 90s for most of the first half of July.

Normal highs are in the upper 80s, so that is not much of a shock, but until recently, we have missed any extended periods of especially humid weather. That high humidity is coming back.

This also means the chance for showers and thunderstorms will stay with us, likely keeping us away from a drought, but it also means the cooler nights we had in June will take a back seat for a while. We had been fortunate these last few weeks, as from a climate perspective, summer nights have been trending warmer over the last half-century.

Return of the haze

The last couple of days have brought hazy and smoky skies to Virginia. Just like a few weeks ago, the smoke is coming from the wildfires burning across Canada.

Movement and density of the smoke overhead change as large-scale wind patterns shift. When our winds a few miles up in the atmosphere are from the north or northwest, we get waves of that smoke. Sometimes it will be worse than others.

Most of the smoke will be gone by this weekend in Virginia as our winds aloft turn from the west and southwest. But that will probably not be the end of it.

The fires are large and most of them are in remote areas of the Canadian wilderness, away from populated areas. As a result, they will be allowed to either burn themselves out or extinguish naturally by a soaking rain. Some may burn most of the summer, so don’t be surprised if we get smoky skies at least a few more times before the fall.

Fires are naturally occurring events in Canada, but this spring was especially hot and dry for most of the country, making the ground more susceptible to fire and more importantly, primed for the rapid spread of fire.

Fully attributing the smoky skies in Virginia directly to climate change is dicey. However, as the climate warms, vegetation does dry out faster, and wildfires can spread more rapidly, regardless of the ignition source.

And as we have seen, smoke travels hundreds of miles away from the fires themselves, so we should probably expect another smoky spell or two before the end of the summer.

But for Friday through the Fourth, it will be more about the heat and the humidity.

From the Archives: Richmond buildings that are no longer around