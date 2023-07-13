Sean Sublette Meteorologist Follow Sean Sublette Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The last couple of weeks have brought seasonable July heat to Virginia, but the old Southern adage is true more than ever: It’s not the heat that is so bad, it’s the humidity.

It has turned more humid since the first of the month, but summers are also turning more humid in Richmond.

While relative humidity gets a lot of attention, the number is not a good representation of how we feel the humidity when we go outside. Relative humidity is relative to temperature, meaning how close the air is to saturation and cloud formation.

Warmer air holds more water, so a muggy summer afternoon has a relative humidity of about 50%. But in a blinding snowstorm, the humidity is 100%, and it certainly does not feel humid when we go outside.

This is why meteorologists are so fond of the dew point. Think of it as the point at which dew forms or, more broadly, the temperature at which saturation occurs. That same humid summer day has a dew point of 74 degrees. Whereas during the snowstorm, the dew point is below 32 degrees.

And the summer dew points have been trending upward in the last dozen years. Using data going back to the 1940s, 11 of the past 13 summers have been more humid than average in Richmond.

Compounding that with the air temperature yields the heat index, sometimes referred to the feels-like temperature. That upward trend is even more pronounced in Richmond, above normal in all of the past 13 summers.

This also shows up in the warmer summer nights, as the humid air does not cool as much as air without a lot of water vapor.

Using a running 30-year calculation, the average summer low temperature in Richmond has risen from 66.3 degrees in 1927 to 67.7 degrees in 2022, and only two years since 1998 have been below that average.

June brought us a well-earned break from high humidity in Richmond, as it was the second-least humid June since the 1940s. But the surging humidity this month is making up for it. The average low so far this month in Richmond is 71.5 — once again above that 30-year running average.

The humid heat poses more of a health risk to those working outside, whether on a farm or at a construction site. And more than ever, it is important to be mindful of the health risks that follow, whether it is heat exhaustion or the more serious impacts of heat stroke.

Over the next couple of weeks, Richmond will have the occasional day flirting with the mid-90s, but the true anchor of the heat appears to be locked in west of the Mississippi River. However, the higher humidity appears to be sticking with us most of those two weeks.

Considering the world just had its warmest June on record, Virginia has been lucky so far this summer.

