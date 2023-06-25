The Hokie Storm Chasers have returned to the Plains for another chase.

An annual event led by David Carroll, a meteorology instructor at Virginia Tech, this year’s chase includes a dozen students and five professional meteorologists, who will intercept severe storms and work to better understand how they form.

Among those on the trip is rising senior Edward Shaw III, a 2020 graduate of Cosby High School in Chesterfield County. The appeal of storm chasing stood out to him as a reason to attend Virginia Tech.

“I saw the different things that the Hokie Storm Chasers were doing, so that was a big part of my decision for college,” Shaw said.

This is his first chase, and he cautions about reality versus expectations.

“It’s not what a lot of people see on television or on the Twitter-verse. The road situation stands out a little bit more than I expected, and I don’t think that is something that is talked about on television or on Twitter,” he said.

The vast size of the Plains makes it difficult to reach storms without continuous planning for the subsequent chase days. Road conditions and networks vary over such a large area, and there is concern that too many other chasers will follow the same storm, in what has become known as chaser convergence.

It becomes an especially large problem during the peak severe weather season in April and May. Shaw acknowledges, “It’s actually the reason we pushed the chase back to June.”

Shaw and the rest of the students make the key decisions on where to chase, with guidance from Carroll and the other professionals on the trip.

After a long discussion and a weather analysis first thing in the morning, the team decided to head north on Friday morning, from the plains of Colorado into eastern Wyoming, where conditions looked the best for storm development.

Carroll has been leading the chases since 1992, but he wants students to learn by making their own decisions. He adds, “That’s what makes this trip a little bit different from some of the others out there, because the students call the shots.”

He said the presence of him and the professionals serves as a failsafe. “We try to keep ourselves safe in that near-storm environment, which can be a really, really volatile place to be.”

Their success rate over the years is pretty good.

Carroll recalls, “About 90% of the trips we nab at least one tornado. We’ve been out during some really active patterns — we’ve seen anywhere between no tornadoes to a couple of dozen in one trip.”

They do have capacity limits, as the logistics of getting more than a dozen people together on such a trip are challenging. The team takes three minivans, each outfitted with computers and functional radar.

“What we are trying to do is keep the students engaged. Everybody has access to the weather data, they all help navigate, and they all take turns on the hot seat — where they are running the radar on a storm day,” Carroll continued.

So far, they have managed to catch a few storms on this trip, and the chase will likely continue into this week, depending on how the weather pattern evolves.

And they will likely do it all again next year. The Hokie Storm Chasers have a Facebook page for those who want to go along virtually for the ride.