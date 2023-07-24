The hottest weather so far this season is coming later this week to Richmond, with afternoons in the middle to upper 90s from Thursday through Sunday.

Whether the upcoming hotter weather qualifies as a heat wave is subjective. More than a hundred years ago, the accepted view of a heat wave was a period of at least three days with a high temperature above 90 degrees.

But Richmond’s normal high temperature in July is very close to 90 degrees, so that definition does not fit very well. Thinking more broadly, a heat wave in Phoenix is very different from a heat wave in Seattle. But in general, we can think of it as a multi-day period with temperatures much above normal.

Richmond has had some historic heat waves, but there are four through the city’s period of record that stand out. In each case, the average high temperature over five consecutive days was at least 101 degrees.

The most recent was also the hottest. From July 4-8, 2012, the average high temperature was 101.2 degrees in Richmond, tied with a period from Aug. 29 to Sept. 2 in 1953.

Those other five-day stretches also came in July, during 1977 and 2010. Back-to-back days of 105 degrees came during 2010. However, we need to go back more than 100 years for the hottest two days on record in Richmond, hitting 107 and 106 in consecutive days during the first week of August 1918.

Back to the top of the list, the overall average temperature — meaning the combination of day and night temperatures — was 89.1 degrees during those five days in 2012. Including the warmer nights during that five-day period in 1953, the overall average temperature dropped to 86.3 degrees, sending it much further down the list.

Part of the reason for those recent warmer nights is the warming climate, which leads to higher humidity, keeping the nights from cooling as much as in decades past. Additional urbanization since the 1950s also plays a role.

We will probably not break any records late this week or this weekend. Record high temperatures during the last five days of July are between 101 and 103. Regardless, it is important to respect the heat, especially in Virginia’s infamously high summer humidity.

The body struggles to cool itself in higher humidity, increasing the risk for heat-related illness. Acclimation is also an issue and, although we have certainly been hotter in recent years, we have not reached 95 degrees yet this season. These additional elements raise the risk of heat-related illness late this week across Virginia.

Heat illness can sneak up on you. Spend time in air conditioning during the midday hours if you can, and remember to drink water and stay in the shade if you are outside. If you have neighbors who struggle in the heat, be sure to check on them. The health risks from excessive heat go up as people age.

Fortunately, the upcoming hot spell will not last more than a few days. Next week will not be cool, but the temperatures will edge back to levels that are closer to normal for the first week of August, with afternoons within a few degrees of 90.