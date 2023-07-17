Sean Sublette Meteorologist Follow Sean Sublette Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Almost as quickly as it rose Sunday night, the James River in Richmond began to fall on Monday afternoon.

The river crested about 1 foot above flood stage at 8 a.m. Monday, officially at 13.11 feet at the Westham Gauge site near the Huguenot Bridge.

Despite some short-lived but intense rain in Richmond on Sunday, the root cause of the flooding was dozens of miles upstream, near Lynchburg. A Thursday night deluge there dropped 5 to 6 inches across most of the Hill City, with one gauge in the city’s Boonsboro section recording 6.5 inches in 24 hours. As that rain ran into the James and washed downstream, it initially nudged the river in Richmond to about 7 feet during the day Saturday, but the river started to slowly fall again on Saturday night.

After more rain in Lynchburg on Friday, an additional 3 to 4 inches of rain covered the city Saturday night. Lynchburg officially had 8.15 inches in four days, although analysis of additional rain gauge and radar data suggests a wide area of 6 to 10 inches over those four days, which included the adjacent communities of Amherst, Rustburg, Forest and Concord.

Additionally, the rain on Saturday night expanded further in scope, with a broad area of 2 to 3 inches reaching northward to Charlottesville. And all of that area sits in the James River drainage basin. With the soil having been saturated from the previous couple of days, the rainwater raced into streams and creeks, collected in the James, and headed toward Richmond on Sunday evening.

In Richmond, the James returned to a level below flood stage late Monday afternoon, but it will likely stay above the 6-foot threshold until late Thursday.

Elsewhere across the U.S., heavy rains over the weekend caused flash flooding in New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Drier times ahead

Smaller scatterings of thunderstorms are expected statewide over the next several days, allowing a gradual drying out. The burst of heavy rain in Richmond on Sunday — 1.57 inches between noon and 1 p.m. — sent our monthly total above normal, now at 3.44 inches for July.

Despite the frequent rains of the last couple of weeks, this July is about 2 degrees warmer than normal so far. Even though we have not had a serious heat wave, the persistently high humidity has kept low temperatures either normal or above normal every night this month. Only three nights have gotten below 70 degrees, and none has been below 68.

Looking forward over the next 10 days, the core of the heat nationally will remain in the West. There is no sign of the upper 90s in metro Richmond until at least the end of the month.

Return of the Canadian smoke

The latest wave of smoke from the Canadian wildfires pushed into the U.S. over the weekend, reaching Virginia on Monday. A hazy sky has been the largest impact thus far, as most of the smoke is higher in altitude and has not had a dramatic effect on air quality at ground level. However, there has been some influence — air quality edged into Code Orange on Monday afternoon, meaning the air was unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Air quality is forecast to improve to a moderate level on Tuesday before the haze and smoke edge away entirely later this week.

