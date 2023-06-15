How much longer before we hit 90 degrees in Richmond?

Over the next several days, the weather repeats the theme of the past few weeks. It will be warm, but not oppressively hot. Humidity will remain low for the time of year. And rain will be sparse.

June is rarely cool, but temperatures this month have been distinctly below normal. And for most folks, summertime temperatures below normal are welcome. Midway through this month, Richmond is about 3.3 degrees below normal.

Sunday and Monday will see temperatures into the upper 80s, but even if we edge into the low 90s, it would only be for an hour or so in the afternoon. Richmond has hit 89 degrees three times this year, but has yet to reach 90.

The five biggest myths about lightning | Across the Sky podcast Thunderstorm season is in full swing across the country and with it comes the threat of lightning. Unfortunately, there’s lots of bad information floating around about this weather hazard.

The lower humidity this month has led to cooler nights, which is helping pull the average temperatures down more than the afternoon highs. Low temperatures so far this month are 4.5 degrees cooler than normal, with the majority of mornings starting off in the 50s.

The lack of substantial rain the past couple of weeks has allowed drought to work southward, but there are signs of more beneficial rain next week.

Over the past couple of weeks, a broad area of low pressure has been spinning off and on a few hundred miles northeast of Virginia. This has repeatedly sent air in from the north or northwest, keeping big heat and humidity away. Rather than moving offshore, which is typical for this time of year, it will spiral around and send another broad area of low pressure into the southeastern United States next week.

How far south that system settles will determine how much rain we get next week. For now, it appears it will be far enough south to turn our winds from the southeast, draw moisture in from the Atlantic Ocean, bring up the humidity and increase the chance for rain.

A southeast wind in Virginia also moves upward in the atmosphere, as the wind moves from the coast to the Blue Ridge. This further enhances the chance of rain as the air climbs in elevation, enhancing cloud cover and keeping high heat away in spite of the higher humidity.

This all suggests most of next week also will be cooler than normal, as normal highs are nudging toward the upper 80s; it also means we will go most of the month without reaching 90 degrees.

Once that system breaks free late next week, there are some fuzzy indications that we may get into the 90s right before the end of the month. But if we manage to avoid 90 degrees this weekend and early next week, we will be in rare territory.

In Richmond, we have hit 90 degrees before the end of June every year except 1972.

While the absence of big heat to start the summer is nice, it does not necessarily mean that summer will stay that way. Early data suggest July and August will return to more typical summer heat, or perhaps tilt warmer than normal.

Either way, there is still plenty of summer ahead of us. Enjoy the break from the heat as long as we have it.

The Times-Dispatch's 'Photo of the Day' Jan. 1, 2023 Jan. 2, 2023 Jan. 3, 2023 Jan. 4, 2023 Jan. 5, 2023 Jan. 6, 2023 Jan. 7, 2023 Jan. 8, 2023 Jan. 10, 2023 GET THE NEW TIMES-DISPATCH APP Jan. 11, 2023 Jan. 12, 2023 Jan. 13, 2023 Jan. 14, 2023 Jan. 15, 2023 Jan. 16, 2023 Jan. 17, 2023 Jan. 18, 2023 Jan. 19, 2023 Jan. 20, 2023 Jan. 21, 2023 Jan. 22, 2023 Jan. 23, 2023 Jan. 24, 2023 Jan. 25, 2023 Jan. 26, 2023 Jan. 27, 2023 Jan. 28, 2023 Jan. 29, 2023 Jan. 30, 2023 Jan. 31, 2023 Feb. 1, 2023 Feb. 2, 2023 Feb. 3, 2023 Feb. 4, 2023 Feb. 5, 2023 Feb. 6, 2023 Feb. 7, 2023 Feb. 8, 2023 Feb. 9, 2023 Feb. 10, 2023 Feb 11, 2023 Feb. 12, 2023 Feb. 13, 2023 Feb. 14, 2023 Feb. 15, 2023 Feb. 16, 2023 Feb. 17, 2023 Feb. 18, 2023 Feb. 19, 2023 Feb. 20, 2023 Feb. 21, 2023 Feb. 22, 2023 Feb. 23, 2023 Feb. 24, 2023 Feb. 25, 2023 Feb. 26, 2023 Feb. 27, 2023 Feb. 28, 2023 March 1, 2023 March 2, 2023 March 3, 2023 March 4, 2023 March 5, 2023 March 6, 2023 March 7, 2023 March 8, 2023 March 9, 2023 March 10, 2023 March 11, 2023 March 12, 2023 March 13, 2023 March 14, 2023 March 15, 2023 March 16, 2023 March 17, 2023 March 18, 2023 March 19, 2023 March 20, 2023 March 21, 2023 March 22, 2023 March 23, 2023 March 24, 2023 March 25, 2023 March 26, 2023 March 27, 2023 March 28, 2023 March 29, 2023 March 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 April 1, 2023 April 2, 2023 April 3, 2023 April 4, 2023 April 5, 2023 April 6, 2023 April 7, 2023 April 8, 2023 April 9, 2023 April 10, 2023 April 11, 2023 April 13, 2023 April 14, 2023 April 15, 2023 April 16, 2023 GET THE NEW TIMES-DISPATCH APP April 17, 2023 April 18, 2023 April 19, 2023 April 20, 2023 April 21, 2023 April 22, 2023 April 23, 2023 April 24, 2023 April 25, 2023 April 26, 2023 April 27, 2023 April 28, 2023 April 29, 2023 May 1, 2023 May 2, 2023 May 3, 2023 May 4, 2023 May 5, 2023 May 6, 2023 May 7, 2023 May 8, 2023 May 9, 2023 May 10, 2023 May 11, 2023 May 12, 2023 May 13, 2023 May 14, 2023 May 15, 2023 May 16, 2023 May 17, 2023 May 18, 2023 May 19, 2023 May 20, 2023 May 21, 2023 May 22, 2023 May 23, 2023 May 24, 2023 May 25, 2023 May 26, 2023 May 27, 2023 May 28, 2023 May 30, 2023 May 31, 2023 June 1, 2023 June 2, 2023 June 3, 2023 June 4, 2023 June 5, 2023 June 6, 2023 June 7, 2023 June 8, 2023 June 9, 2023 June 10, 2023 June 11, 2023 June 12, 2023 June 13, 2023 June 14, 2023 June 15, 2023