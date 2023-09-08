The intense thunderstorm complex that moved across metro Richmond on Thursday evening led to more than 80,000 power outages. Unlike most damaging storms, this one did not move in from a few dozen miles away. It developed almost over top of us.

A much more compact thunderstorm brought hail near Amelia and Blackstone around 6:30 p.m., and at the same time, a second small storm was moving northward from Dinwiddie.

These two smaller storms merged over southwestern Chesterfield County around 7:00 p.m., resulting in an explosion of vivid lightning and beginning the cascade of power outages that would continue over the next couple of hours.

Lightning strikes first concentrated from Brandermill to Pocahontas State Park, eastward to Falling Creek, and southward across Route 288. Over the next 90 minutes, the storm moved northeastward across Richmond and into Henrico County, taking the core of the lightning strikes eastward into Chester, Enon, and Varina, and it brought hail to King William County before finally fading away on the Northern Neck around 9:30 p.m.

The peak measured wind gust was 60 mph as it moved over Sandston, and in addition to the numerous falling trees and resulting power outages that came with the strong winds, there was brief flooding of roads in Richmond mixed with the scattered limbs and sticks.

Not surprisingly, when small thunderstorms merge, they often increase in strength dramatically. But beyond that, the environment was primed for individual intense thunderstorms — ones that had an especially large amount of lightning.

Among the ingredients needed for thunderstorm development is atmospheric instability. In effect, the air about 1-5 miles above the ground must be dramatically cooler than the air within several hundred feet of the ground.

This same process gets a hot air balloon off of the ground — the warmer bubble of air inside that balloon is unstable compared to the air that surrounds it — so it begins to rise. And the warmer the air inside that balloon, the more rapidly it will rise.

Instability is effectively untapped energy, just waiting to be acted upon. One way to measure that energy is through a measurement called CAPE: Convective Available Potential Energy. In meteorology, it is expressed in the amount of energy per mass of air: joules per kilogram.

Not surprisingly, given the last two afternoons were around 100 degrees in Richmond, the atmosphere was exceptionally unstable. Most of the time in early September in Virginia, the CAPE is below 2000 during the afternoon. But Thursday afternoon, that value was near 4000.

But like a ball at the top of a hill, something needs to give the air a nudge before it taps into all of that potential energy. The merging smaller storms upwind from Richmond late yesterday afternoon were just the trigger.

Such an extreme level of instability means that air rushes upward faster and higher into the atmosphere. As that air races up, and water vapor condenses into the water droplets and ice crystals that form clouds, all of those rapidly moving particles of ice and liquid water bump into each other even more vigorously than in a regular thunderstorm. As a result of those collisions, they exchange electrical charges, building up the differences in electrical charges that are the genesis of lightning.

In short, the higher instability generally correlates with more lightning, especially as the storm is rapidly strengthening.

Which is what happened right over Chesterfield County on Thursday evening.