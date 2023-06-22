The seeds of drought have been washed away again in metro Richmond.

After more than an inch of rain since Monday, and several more rounds of showers between Friday and early next week, dryness is no longer of much concern.

Additional rain between Friday and Tuesday will range from half an inch to an inch, so the risk of flooding is small.

The wet weather of the past several days is an offshoot of the cooler weather pattern Virginia has been in since May. Roughly half of the days this month in Richmond have been more than 2 degrees cooler than normal, and none has been more than 2 degrees warmer than normal.

A consistent southern sagging of the jet stream across eastern North America and the western Atlantic Ocean is responsible for the cooler weather, but that sag went even farther south and west recently, cutting off from the main jet stream flow. A large gyre of low pressure has formed deep in the atmosphere, parking over Kentucky and Tennessee.

Rain and storm development tends to flourish on the eastern side of these atmospheric spirals, which put Virginia in a prime spot for a prolonged period with clouds and rain.

Very slowly over the next couple of days, that spiraling system will weaken and finally get nudged along by the jet stream winds, but a couple of smaller ones will follow for later next week. While that does not mean soaking rain every day, it does keep reasonable chances for rain in the forecast later next week. And, importantly, it continues to keep the big heat away from Virginia. The intense heat coming to Texas and the southern Plains this weekend will never quite make it this far east.

Richmond has hit 90 degrees only once this year. With some breaks of sun returning, afternoon temperatures will be flirting with that level on Sunday and Monday but, later in the week, 80s will be the rule.

The latest Richmond has gone without a high above 90 degrees is July 2, when it reached 92 degrees on that date in 1972. Ten days that month had high temperatures above 90 degrees, suggesting it is still premature to assume that this cool June will hold for the rest of the summer.

However, even through Independence Day, there are no obvious signs of an oppressive heat wave developing for Virginia. With only one week left in June, Richmond will probably finish the month a couple of degrees cooler than normal. And with this recent wet spell, it will finish wetter than normal.

July is the climatologically hottest month of the year, and there are some very early indications that we could run into a string of days over 90 starting in the second week of July, but that is still more than a couple of weeks away.

Tracking tropical storms

The core of hurricane season is from mid-August to mid-October, but the unusually warm water in the central Atlantic has led to two early season storms. Fortunately, neither poses a threat to the United States.

The first, Tropical Storm Bret, will cross the islands of the Lesser Antilles and move into the Caribbean Sea on Friday before dissipating over the weekend. It will bring brief heavy rain and some strong wind gusts, but nothing that causes major damage.

The second storm is much farther eastward into the Atlantic. Expected to become Tropical Storm Cindy, it will move northeastward, bypassing the Caribbean altogether, holding just north of Puerto Rico and Hispaniola. Early next week, it will weaken further before approaching the Bahamas.

Happily for beachgoers in Virginia and North Carolina, these storms are nothing to worry about. But it is only the beginning of what may be a long hurricane season.

