Due to the threat of inclement weather, Wednesday's
Music at Maymont featuring Lettuce, Steel Pulse, and Makua Rothman is being moved to Richmond's Altria Theater, 2 N. Laurel St.
Music at Maymont
Haymakers Productions
All tickets will be honored at the new venue, and children under 10 are still free. Doors will open at 6 p.m., and tickets will be available at the Altria.
"Unlike the typical scattered showers and thunderstorms we get in June, a steadier rain is expected during most of Wednesday," RTD meteorologist Sean Sublette said.
"Wind damage and hail are not forecast, but ponding of water on roads and rapid rises on creeks and streams around the city are likely, with some heavier spells of rain producing about in inch by dusk," he said.
