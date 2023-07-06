Sean Sublette Meteorologist Follow Sean Sublette Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The heat and humidity have returned to Virginia. Since the calendar turned to July, the temperatures have been consistently above normal and the humidity has been noticeably higher.

June finished 2.7 degrees below normal in Richmond, with no days that exceeded 90 degrees. But since the first of July, the temperature has been averaging 3.3 above normal, meaning the lower 90s have returned.

Last month was the second-least humid June in Richmond since 1943. Although the relative humidity rises and falls according to the temperature (you cannot have 95 degrees with 95% humidity), the dew point temperature matches the physical amount of water vapor in the air, better reflecting how the humidity feels when you are outside. In the summer, humidity becomes more noticeable once the dew point reaches 60. Once it exceeds 70, it is legitimately muggy.

The average dew point in Richmond last month was 60. Since July 1, it has averaged 71.

A broad area of low pressure that had been spiraling on and off in the northwestern Atlantic Ocean over the last several weeks has finally faded away, and the accompanying winds from the north faded with them.

The result is the re-establishment of the more typical west and southwest winds that dominate the weather pattern in Virginia during the summer. Fortunately, we have been spared the extreme heat that has shown up repeatedly in other parts of North America in the last couple of months.

Virginia has yet to have a serious heatwave this year. The definition of a heatwave can be rather subjective, but the data show no period so far this summer more than five degrees above normal.

For those hoping for a return to the relatively cooler and less humid period of the last two months, there is good news and bad news.

A big heat wave still does not look like it is on its way to Virginia in the next couple of weeks. And there will be an easing of the heat early next week, with temperatures more regularly in the 80s during the day.

But these next several days mark the climatologically hottest time of year in Virginia, meaning it is very difficult to keep the temperature from reaching well into the 80s without the influence of something especially unusual, like a low overcast sky with all-day rain. The data do not suggest that scenario either.

Nationally, the most intense heat will continue to hold from the Plains to the Intermountain West for the next two weeks, leaving us with more seasonable conditions and frequent chances of showers and thunderstorms on most of those days.

After about the 20th, there are signs that the hotter air in the western two-thirds of the country will slide eastward for a few days. So if you are on the lookout for a stretch of middle to upper 90s, it will probably have to wait until then.

Considering how hot other parts of North America have been over the last two months, we should consider ourselves lucky.

