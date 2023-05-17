The vast majority of the rain came within a four-hour window between 8 p.m. and midnight, with the most intense rain falling in a narrow ribbon from Powhatan and Midlothian, across central Richmond, and eastward along Interstate 64 toward Highland Springs and Bottoms Bridge.

Officially, 2.85 inches of rain fell between Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning at the climatological observation site at Richmond International Airport, but rain gauges located within that that ribbon of intense rain picked up more.

3.99 inches - Midlothian near Route 288

3.51 inches - Bon Air

3.20 inches - Forest Hill Park

3.11 inches - Varina

2.95 inches - Bottoms Bridge

Tuesday was also the wettest day of the year so far in Richmond. Only one other day this year has brought more than an inch of rain, and that came within the last month, with 1.76 inches falling on April 28.

This is only the third time in the last 12 months with a day that brought more than two inches of rain, when 2.03 inches fell on June 22 and 2.11 inches came down on Dec. 15.

Wind damage from the thunderstorms was not common, but in areas where limbs and brush were blown down, the flash flood waters washed the debris into storm drains and across roads. The resulting high water and debris closed roads in a few locations from Powhatan through Midlothian and Bon Air, as well as shutting down one lane of Interstate 95 through Downtown Richmond near Belvidere Street.

Rainfall since the first of the year has been running consistently below normal, with Richmond on the cusp of a drought several times. Even with the heavy rain from Tuesday night, Richmond remains about an inch and half below normal, about 90 percent of normal rainfall to this point in the year.

Even with the heavy rain so close to the James River on Tuesday night, river levels only rose modestly on Wednesday morning, as much less rain fell in the upstream area that drains into the river. At the gauging site near Huguenot Bridge, the river climbed from about 5 feet to 6 feet and has already begun to crest. Flood stage is 12 feet there, so there is no risk of flooding.

There is evidence that heavy rainfall is getting heavier in the warming climate, as the average rate of rainfall has been on a broad increase over the past few decades, but drawing a direct link from climate change to Tuesday night's heavy rainfall rain would require more research and a fuller analysis.

