Despite the rain from the past couple of days, much of Virginia is drier compared to this time in July.

While it had not been especially wet until this past weekend, it had gotten particularly dry in Richmond, with less than half of the normal rainfall over the past four weeks. Some places are even worse off, with parts of the Northern Neck and Shenandoah Valley getting less than a quarter of their normal August rainfall thus far.

The rainfall from Sunday and Monday has helped, but an additional 2 to 4 inches of rain in the next two weeks would still benefit the soil moisture across much of Virginia.

Fortunately, the weaker jet stream winds over the past couple of days left an old stationary front hovering over Virginia, keeping the clouds in place and allowing numerous rounds of rain to develop. Some of those lingering showers return for Tuesday and Wednesday, but they will not be as numerous as the past couple of days.

Ordinarily, we would look to the tropics for some help with rainfall and, with two systems currently spinning — Franklin in the Atlantic and Idalia in the Gulf of Mexico — we would usually be cautiously optimistic to get some rain from them.

In the Atlantic, Franklin will remain offshore. Its impacts will only be felt at the coast in the form of high waves and rough surf until it begins to race toward the colder North Atlantic waters after Wednesday.

As Franklin moves away, Idalia will approach Virginia from the Carolinas, but it will probably hook east and turn offshore before getting this far north.

It is still too early to dismiss any impacts from Idalia for Virginia completely. While it bypasses us to the south, a broader cell of high pressure will slide toward us from the Great Lakes. The difference in the pressure between those two systems will induce a generous north-northeast wind on Thursday that will create some minor coastal flooding in Hampton Roads and along the Eastern Shore. But by Friday morning, the stage will be set for a nice start to the Labor Day weekend.

No rain is expected in Richmond this coming weekend, and the afternoons will be in the 80s on Saturday before nudging into the lower 90s by Labor Day. And the humidity looks comfortably low on Saturday and Sunday before creeping up again for the first of next week.

Plus, if you were planning a trip to the beach this weekend, there is probably no compelling reason to change those plans yet — whether your plans take you to the Outer Banks, Crystal Coast or Grand Strand. Idalia is forecast to be well east of the North Carolina coastline by Friday morning, so the weather looks dry and seasonable this coming weekend at the coast.

But just like with Hurricane Franklin, be on the lookout for some rough surf and rip currents early in the weekend until Idalia passes much farther out to sea.

And for the next two days, keep an eye to the south.

