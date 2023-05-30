Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Previewing the coming weekend's weather, in spite of a few imperfections, it is shaping up to be better for outdoor activities than last weekend, especially if for those who are getting started on Friday.

Some drier air that has been hanging a few hundred miles to the north of Virginia will slide south, bringing sunshine and temperatures well into the 80s on Friday.

Saturday brings a small scattering of showers, and possible thunderstorms. For now, it does not look like an especially large coverage of precipitation — and there are signs that any rain will wait until evening — so it is probably too early to change any outdoor plans.

But for those hosting an outdoor event this weekend, be sure to follow the evolution of the Saturday forecast. Either way, we will not have a repeat of last weekend’s chill, as the afternoon will likely reach into the lower 80s.

Depending on how quickly clouds linger through the following morning after the potential Saturday evening showers, Sunday brings a mix of sun and clouds with afternoon temperatures comfortably in the middle 70s.

Looking ahead at the next couple of weeks, there are no signs of big heat returning to Virginia. There might be a day or two in the next two weeks that edges near 90, but there is no reason to think we will have back-to-back days above 90 degrees until at least the second half of June.

Until then, the core of the heat will hold much farther west. With respect to normal, the heat will move from the Midwest, through the northern Plains and into the Pacific Northwest.

Climate check

The relatively cool weather will continue to close out this month, and it will make the last week of the month among the 20 coolest on record. Every day since May 21, with the exception of last Monday, has been cooler than average.

With one day remaining, the last week of this month has averaged 63.5 degrees, the coolest final week of May since 2000. But the record is safe, as there were two times in the 1990s when that average temperature was only 59.4 degrees — 1992 and 1996. Each period in both of those years was dominated by clouds and rain over several days, with four consecutive days with highs below 65 degrees toward the end of May 1996.

This May was not substantially colder than normal. Rather, there was an absence of early season heat that we have more recently come to expect. Typically, Richmond will have about eight days in May that are at least 85 degrees. But this year, it only happened twice — the last time occurring May 12.

The lack of especially cold nights has also kept the monthly temperature from being dramatically below average. No night this month dropped below 40 degrees. That is not common in May. Typically, it happened once or twice each May before 1990 but, in the years since, it has become rare, only happening a total of four times in the last 20 years.

As expected, the recent cool spell has dislodged 2023 from its post as the warmest year on record so far, falling a few tenths of a degree behind 2012.

