Meteorologists have known about the urban heat island for decades — areas of concrete and asphalt that absorb more heat from the sun and get hotter than nearby areas with vegetation.

Shortly after arriving at the Science Museum of Virginia seven years ago, climate scientist Jeremy Hoffman wanted more precise data on the effect and its impact. Using a citizen science approach, he and colleagues identified the areas of Richmond that were hottest, and those that were coolest, on a midsummer day.

But before coming to Richmond, Hoffman took to the science of climate after noticing changes during his many fishing trips with his father in northern Wisconsin.

“There were fewer and fewer walleye being caught by local anglers there, and they have a really important eco-tourism industry in that part of the state. People flock to the northern woods of Wisconsin in the summer to go fishing.”

Looking for a reason, the data pointed in one obvious direction. The water temperatures were rising in the Wisconsin lakes, and because walleye is a cold water fish, they were having trouble reproducing.

After defending his thesis as a graduate student in Oregon State University, Hoffman’s first job brought him to the Science Museum in 2016, applying what he learned about weather instrumentation to better understand the impacts of intense heat at different locations within Richmond.

Recruiting volunteers helped make this type of data-gathering project a success, taking temperature readings every second as they traversed this city at the same time. Cross-referencing with GPS data, they could accurately produce a temperature map at several different locations simultaneously across the city.

“We found a 16-degree Fahrenheit difference between the coolest and warmest place at the exact same moment during a heatwave.”

The findings spurred similar analyses of urban heat in other cities across the country, and provided the necessary data to prioritize where resources were needed to manage and mitigate extreme heat within Richmond. Adding green spaces within a city is one way to help temper the heat, and as an avid outdoorsman, he jumped at the chance to help.

“We have dozens and dozens of community tree-planting projects all over the city, driven by community organizations that have picked up on the urban heat island and other inequities in the city as part of their mission.”

Scientific outreach is another passion, using a combination of science and humor to introduce others to the scientific process. Smiling, Hoffman reflects on the lighter side of science.

“I’m super proud of all the weird YouTube videos over the years. I think that elevated the Science Museum’s reputation, creating these valuable teaching and science communication tools.”

Following his passion, Hoffman is taking a new position at Groundwork USA, where he will be the Director of Climate Justice and Impact. The organization works with local community groups to create and promote green spaces, community gardens, bike lanes, and other healthy infrastructure — to improve the quality of life in historically disinvested communities.

“I’m excited to take the lessons, relationships, and experience over the last seven years at the Science Museum to this next level, in over 20 cities around the country.”

Hoffman is staying in Richmond, where he continues to work on a key science report due this fall; he is the Southeast Chapter Lead of the upcoming Fifth National Climate Assessment.

This congressionally required report examines what impacts the warming climate will have on various sectors of American life, including economy, transportation, agriculture, and health.

With more than 400 scientists involved in the National Climate Assessment, it requires several rounds of revision to be sure that the information is as scientifically accurate as possible, including a review from the National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine.

The report comes out this fall, and while he cannot share the final draft, he does leave us with an important point.

“Many of the indices of climate change for the Southeast, that were present in virtually every previous assessment, have only intensified.”

Evidence and impacts of the warming climate continue to mount, whether it is the length and timing of heat extremes, additional coastal flooding from sea level rise, or the increase in pollen concentration in the spring.

“The story isn’t changing. What is changing is how communities are responding to these threats."

And that is where Hoffman is going next.

He will continue working — examining the data, building green spaces, and taking the science to the public from his Richmond office; you can learn more about his Richmond work at jeremyscotthoffman.com.

