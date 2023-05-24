Quiet weather continues through the rest of this work week, with temperatures near normal and no chance of rain through Friday.

Several questions remain about Memorial Day weekend, as a broad area of low pressure breaks off from the main jet stream flow and meanders across the southeastern United States.

Once these broad circulations break away, they tend to linger for several days before finally moving out. Worse, because they are no longer tied to the prevailing jet stream winds, their precise position is more challenging to forecast, which yields more uncertainty than normal for the holiday weekend forecast.

However, there is one certainty — it will not be hot this coming weekend. The ongoing weather pattern will continue, keeping any significant heat far away from Virginia.

High temperatures in the 70s will be most common through the start of next week, and if we manage a cloudier and wetter day in the period, we may hold in the 60s, which is something that has not happened since May 4.

After reaching the upper 70s on Wednesday, some especially cool air noses in from the north for Thursday and Friday. An east wind also returns for those days, keeping the afternoon temperatures in the lower to middle 70s. Then, we look to the south for that slow moving system to wander toward Virginia for the weekend.

Most data suggest that Saturday will still be dry, but the chance of a few rounds of showers goes up for Sunday and Memorial Day. Combining with the east wind means temperatures may struggle those days to get much past the lower 70s, so for many people, it is probably too early to put away the light jacket for the season just yet.

Climate check

Often in Virginia, we hear that the weather goes “right from winter to summer” with very little spring. But this year, spring seems to have come early and is staying late.

Richmond has come close to 90 degrees this season, but has not quite gotten there yet. And with the current weather pattern continuing, there is no chance of reaching that threshold until at least the middle of next week. The average first date of 90 degrees is May 10, and we have a very good chance of not reaching it until June this year, which has not happened since 2016.

February was dramatically warmer than normal, paving the way to an early spring. While we are on the cusp of summer now, winter lost its grip early. Since Feb. 1, only eight nights fell below 30 degrees in Richmond, tied with 1945 for the second fewest on record behind 1927, when there were only seven.

Even if May has felt cool, it has been within one degree of normal. And because the start of the year had been so warm, Richmond is still having its warmest year on record to this point, just beating out 2012.

The cool weather pattern of the next several days will likely mean 2023 drops out of the top spot by June 1, but for better or worse, we still have all summer ahead of us to regain that spot.

