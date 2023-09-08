Over 45,000 homes and businesses across the Richmond metro area were without power Friday morning after powerful thunderstorms blew through central Virginia Thursday night.

Dominion Energy first warned of the outages at around 8 p.m. Thursday. As of 8:15 a.m. Friday, the utility company reported that the outages had most heavily affected Richmond and Chesterfield County, each of which were experiencing over 20,000 outages.

Total outages were down from over 90,000 late Thursday night.

"We're working as quickly as possible to safely get the lights back on," a Dominion representative said, "thank you for your patience."

The company said that high winds had downed trees and powerlines across the metro area.

The Nickel Bridge at Boulevard was closed Friday morning, and motorists were advised to seek alternate routes.

"Cleanup is underway," said Petula Burks, spokesperson for the city of Richmond. "Residents, as you venture out for your regular routine, we ask that you continue to drive cautiously as there may be limbs and other debris still in roadways."

"Our crews will be working throughout today and the weekend to remove debris and downed trees," Burks said.

Richmond Public Schools Friday morning announced multiple school closures due to hazardous road conditions in the wake of the storms.

“Due to the storm and several trees being down around our schools, classes will be cancelled today at the following schools: Richmond Alternative School, Summer Hill Preschool, Richmond High School for the Arts, Swansboro Elementary School and Woodville Elementary School,” RPS said.

In Henrico County, Adams, Ratcliffe and Longan elementary schools were closed after initially being placed on a two-hour delay, according to officials with Henrico County Public Schools.

Chesterfield County Public Schools announced the closures of Beulah, Crestwood, and Crenshaw elementary schools; Davis Middle School; and Matoaca High School Friday morning. Mechanicsville Elementary School in Hanover County also was closed.

The Virginia Department of Transportation indicated multiple road closures after downed trees blocked roadways and damaged power lines.

The eastbound lane of Route 1979 and both lanes of Route 1981 near Brixham Drive in Chesterfield were shut down as crews dealt with a tree in the roadway. Trees were also blocking Routes 2106 and 2014 near Brucewood Drive, Routes 2379 and 1630 in the vicinity of Oriole Avenue and Routes 2081 and 3241 near Oxbridge and Fordham Roads. Routes 638 and 1413 near Lansdowne Road in Hanover also were closed due to downed power lines.

Motorists were advised to avoid those areas and expect delays Friday morning.

In addition to high winds and heavy rain, the storms brought "frequent lightning," said Richmond Times-Dispatch meteorologist Sean Sublette. One of those lightning strikes ignited a fire in a home on Woodrow Avenue.

Ola Slaughter, of Richmond, said she and her family were out when lightning struck the house, which is her home of 30 years. A neighbor called her to tell her what was happening.

The fire appeared to be in the attic. The extent of the damage was not immediately clear.

Emergency calls related to the storm stretched Richmond first responders, the city said.

"Due to the severity of the storm, our first responders are at capacity and are answering calls based on their severity," read a post from the city's X account, formerly known as Twitter.

Archive photos: Do you remember Virginia's biggest weather events of the 1980s? 1980: January snowstorm 1980: February snow and cold 1980: March blizzard 1980: April hailstorms 1980: July derecho 1980: Long, scorching summer 1980: Drought takes hold 1980: December's icy chaos 1981: Driest winter worsens drought 1981: January cold 1981: Icy rivers 1981: Wild February cold front 1981: June thunderstorms 1981: Tropical Storm Bret 1981: James River runs low 1982: Arctic January 1982: January ice storm 1982: April winds 1982: Only one tornado 1982: August storm 1982: October nor'easter 1983: February snowstorm 1983: Extremely dry summer 1983: Tropical Storm Dean 1983: August storms 1983: September swelter 1983: October tornado outbreak 1983: Coldest Christmas 1984: A wet year 1984: March coastal storm 1984: May tornadoes in the Tri-Cities 1984: May tornadoes in the Tri-Cities 1984: Hot weather at odd times 1985: All-time low in January 1985: June storms 1985: July flash flood 1985: July tornadoes / Tropical Storm Bob 1985: August floods / Danny 1985: Hurricane Gloria 1985: November flood 1985: November flood 1985: November flood 1985: November flood 1985: November flood 1985: November flood 1985: November flood 1985: November flood 1986: Virginia's driest spring 1986: Summer drought 1986: Hurricane Charley 1986: October tornadoes 1987: January snowstorms 1987: January snowstorms 1987: February wind 1987: Snowy, icy February 1987: April snowstorm 1987: April floods 1987: Wettest April on record 1987: September floods 1987: Surprise November snow 1988: January snow 1988: Summer drought 1988: July storms 1988: Coldest October 1988: November tornadoes 1989: February snowstorms 1989: Wild spring weather 1989: June tornadoes and storms 1989: Hurricane Hugo 1989: October floods / Jerry 1989: November wind 1989: White Thanksgiving 1989: Second-coldest December 1989: December snow 1989: White Christmas