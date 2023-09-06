Sean Sublette Meteorologist Follow Sean Sublette Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Richmond’s current hot spell is not unprecedented, but it is unusual. Looking back through the records, the hottest first week of September came in 1954. Three consecutive days reached 100 degrees or higher during that week, sending the average high for that seven-day period to 94.1 degrees.

With Thursday afternoon likely to reach the middle 90s, the average high for the first seven days of September this year will challenge that record, and if we get to 98 on Thursday, we will break it. But either way, a top-three finish is a lock: the high temperature was 101 degrees on Wednesday, easily the hottest day of the year, and the only time over 100 degrees in 2023.

The September surge in temperatures across Virginia gives us pause to look back at meteorological summer — the three hottest calendar months of the year between June and August.

Overall, temperatures this summer were remarkably close to normal, where normal is the average over the 30-year period between 1991 and 2020. The combined average temperature for the months of June, July and August was 77.5 degrees, just 0.2 degrees above that normal.

But going back further, this summer was 1.5 degrees warmer than the average over the entire 20th century. Perhaps it may not have seemed hot, but it may be because we are getting used to it being hotter over the last two decades.

The last summer cooler than 2023 — if we could even call it cool — was 2004. More striking, 85 percent of the summers during the 20th century were cooler than this summer. In effect, summers in Virginia today are about the same as summers in North Carolina a century ago.

This comes on this week’s release of the annual State of the Climate report by the NOAA National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI) and the American Meteorological Society. More than 570 scientists in 60 countries contributed to the comprehensive analysis of the planet’s climate.

Oklahoma native and NCEI Director Derek Arndt explains the reason for the analysis, “It is like an annual physical of the Earth system, and it serves present and future generations by documenting and sharing data that indicate increasingly extreme and changing conditions in our warming world.”

Not surprisingly, the report shows that three major greenhouse gases — carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide — have reached record highs globally, and all continue to climb as the burning of fossil fuels continues. Although there are secondary reasons for the warming from local land use, the increase in these gases is the dominant reason for the observed planetary warming.

Not to be forgotten, summer was also dry across Virginia, with 83 percent of normal rainfall in Richmond. But a legitimate drought developed and continues in other parts of the state. In particular, the Shenandoah Valley has struggled with drought for most of the summer, which has only gotten worse over the past couple of weeks.

Looking forward into the shorter time frame, a weak distance will slowly drift over Virginia this weekend, putting an end to the heat and returning the chance for more numerous showers and thunderstorms. Moreover, that pattern will continue to favor a healthy coverage of showers and thunderstorms through the middle of next week.

<!-- The following message will be displayed to users with unsupported browsers: --> Your browser does not support the <code>iframe</code> HTML tag. Try viewing this in a modern browser like Chrome, Safari, Firefox or Internet Explorer 9 or later.

And by then, most attention will be focused on Hurricane Lee, which is going to spend the next several days inching toward the U.S. coastline from its current position in the open Atlantic. All signs point to it becoming a major hurricane, but huge questions remain on whether or not it makes landfall in the U.S. or remains out to sea.

This far in advance, it is simply too early to tell with any certainty where it will end up, as there are too many conflicting signals about how the steering winds will evolve over the weekend. But there is no threat to the continental U.S. until at least the middle of next week, so there is no reason to cancel a trip to the beach this weekend.

But the same warming climate has also led to warmer ocean water, fueling storms like Lee, and allowing them to intensify more rapidly. This is part of the reason Lee is expected to become a major hurricane in the coming days.

And just like the hotter 21st century summers, rapid intensification of hurricanes is consistent with what we expect in a warming climate.

It happened with Idalia. Time will tell with Lee.

Recognize these places? 26 photos from The Times-Dispatch archives