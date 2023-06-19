Shift to a wetter weather pattern underway

After several weeks with a weather pattern that was dry and a bit cooler than normal, a shift is underway.

Through this coming weekend, the pattern will remain cooler than normal, but this time, it will be because of clouds and rain.

A broad area of low pressure through a deep layer of the atmosphere will draw in moisture from the Atlantic Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico, repeatedly dropping rain over Virginia. Because the winds will occasionally be from the southeast, the air will also be moving upwards in elevation. This enables the air to cool and form precipitation more effectively — especially in the southwestern mountains and foothills of the state.

Some flooding of streams and creeks in the southwestern quarter of the state is expected this week and, depending on how persistent and heavy the rain gets, there may be flooding on the Roanoke and Dan rivers.

For metro Richmond, river flooding is not expected, but every day this week brings a good chance of showers, with some occasionally heavier spells of rain. The nature of this weather pattern means the showers will have variable lengths and intensities, so it is especially difficult to pin down the time of rainfall with much precision. However, it does appear that Wednesday will be the wettest day through this coming weekend.

Afternoons will generally be in the 70s to low 80s for the rest of the week. The higher humidity also means that the cooler nights will be gone for a while, with low temperatures holding in the upper 60s.

Through this weekend, expect a broad area of 2 to 3 inches of rain in metro Richmond, with 4 to 5 inches farther westward toward the southern Blue Ridge. This will likely end the discussion of a drought for a while, with the exception of northern Virginia, where the weather has been the driest this spring and this week’s rain will be less consistent.

Tropics

The second fully tropical storm of the season is taking shape in the distant eastern Atlantic. Tropical Storm Bret is moving steadily westward toward the Caribbean Sea and, over the next few days, it will likely intensify into a hurricane.

Although hurricane season started about three weeks ago, Bret’s development that far eastward is particularly early in the season, as the water in that part of the ocean is usually not quite warm enough to support storm development until later in August. But the water there is about 3 to 5 degrees warmer than normal right now, providing the fuel that a storm would normally not have in late June.

#Bret has formed in the central tropical Atlantic - the farthest east that a tropical storm has formed in the tropical Atlantic (south of 23.5°N) this early in the calendar year on record. pic.twitter.com/tx43WbHh8V — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) June 19, 2023

Hurricane reconnaissance aircraft will not go into Bret until later this week, but its presentation on satellite imagery is good enough to suggest intensification is well underway.

Bret is expected to weaken upon arrival to the Caribbean. By then, it will be moving into an area where the wind is changing both speed and direction pretty dramatically with increasing altitude, making it more difficult for the storm to concentrate its energy into a single circulation.

The storm will not impact the U.S. coastline, so there is no need to worry about it if you are planning a trip to the beach this weekend. However, the same spiraling system spawning showers and thunderstorms in Virginia over the next several days will also produce numerous rain showers at the coast this weekend.

Even if the rain does dampen things for beach goers this weekend, take some solace in knowing the rain will not be coming from the tropics.