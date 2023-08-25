Sean Sublette Meteorologist Follow Sean Sublette Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Almost on cue, the hurricane season has picked up.

The peak of the season, when the vast majority of storms occur, is between middle August and middle October. In general, it is when the ocean is the warmest across the Atlantic Basin, which is made up of the Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico.

Now that Tropical Storm Franklin has emerged on the north side of Hispaniola, it will take on a slow northward drift over the next several days, likely becoming a hurricane over the weekend.

A direct impact on Virginia will not occur, as the steering winds will keep the center of the storm a few hundred miles offshore from Virginia and the Carolinas early next week. However, the waves from the storm will find their way westward to the coastline, so be on the lookout for some rough surf and the potential for rip currents late this weekend and early next week from the Outer Banks to the Grand Strand.

Looking a bit further, there is growing concern that a broad area of weak low pressure moving northward out of Central America will grow into something more substantial early next week — perhaps as early as Monday or Tuesday.

At this point, there is no immediate concern, but there has been a consistent signal in the weather simulations over the past couple of days that this particular system will have an impact somewhere on the Gulf Coast around the middle of next week. How strong it can get is still up for some debate.

Should it develop, and no other systems are named beforehand, it would be called Idalia. The name itself is not significant, but of all the storms that have caused enough damage to have their names retired, more have started with “I” than any other letter of the alphabet.

The most recent one, Ian, was the third-costliest hurricane on record in the U.S., only behind Harvey in 2017 and Katrina in 2005. Each of those cost more than $115 billion (in adjusted 2023 dollars).

In total, five of the 10 costliest storms on record in the U.S. started with “I”: Ida, Irma, Ike and Ivan finished the list. And all five have occurred in the past 20 years.

Of course, Isabel raced across Virginia 20 years ago this summer — another “I” storm that was retired.

The concern with any potential storm developing this weekend is twofold. First, by forming over the weekend, it may catch people by surprise on Monday. Second, the forecast steering winds would take the system, regardless of size and intensity, toward the eastern part of the Gulf Coast — suggesting Florida.

Beyond that time frame, further movement to the northeast is expected, so there is a small but significant chance that Virginia could be close enough to get some rain from it toward the middle next week. But most of the data also indicates its center would stay to the south of Virginia, keeping us on the relatively cooler side and dramatically decreasing the chance for wind damage as the storm passes.

And once it does go by, our winds would turn more from the northwest, making the end of next week especially nice, with afternoons in the lower 80s and nights edging toward the 50s.

For the shorter term, be on the lookout for some scattered thunderstorms this Friday with the potential for some brief, damaging wind gusts. Then quieter weather follows for Saturday and Sunday. Saturday will be the hotter of the two days this weekend, nudging into the lower 90s, then the heat backs off a few degrees for Sunday.

After that, keep an eye out to the south.

Close A couple walks near downed power lines in the Salisbury Subdivision of Chesterfield Co., Va. on Sun., Sept. 21, 2003. Hundreds of thousands of people in Virginia have been without power since Hurricane Isabel swept through the area on Wednesday night. (Richmond Times-Dispatch, Dean Hoffmeyer) A woman walks her bicycle under a fallen tree along Forest Hill Ave. in Richmond, Va. on Sunday, Sept. 21, 2003. Hundreds of thousands are still without electricity in Virginia since Hurricane Isabel swept through the area on Wednesday night. (Richmond Times-Dispatch, Dean Hoffmeyer) Jeff Mock, left, Dominion Virginia Power's meteorologist, reports upcoming weather to Rodney Blevins, company's vice president of electric distribution operations at company's weather center in Richmond on Wednesday, September 11, 2013. Hurricane Isabel was transformative for Dominion Virginia Power. Rodney Blevins, Dominion Virginia Power's vice president of electric distribution operations, is shown at company's weather center in Richmond on Wednesday, September 11, 2013. Hurricane Isabel was transformative for Dominion Virginia Power. Rodney Blevins, Dominion Virginia Power's vice president of electric distribution operations, is shown at company's weather center in Richmond on Wednesday, September 11, 2013. Hurricane Isabel was transformative for Dominion Virginia Power. Richmond Public Utilities worker Robert Jones pulls a new street light wire on a power pole in Westover Hills in south Richmond on 10/21/03. Richmond is struggling to restore power to the city's 32,000 streetlights, almost three-fourth of which were damaged by Hurricane Isabel. The city employs only 16 people in the streetlight division, so the work is not expected to be complete until mid-November, two months after the storm. Richmond Public Utilities worker Donnie Sneed looks at a broken street light wire on a power pole in Westover Hills in south Richmond on 10/21/03. Richmond is struggling to restore power to the city's 32,000 streetlights, almost three-fourth of which were damaged by Hurricane Isabel. The city employs only 16 people in the streetlight division, so the work is not expected to be complete until mid-November, two months after the storm. The driveway to the Executive Mansion on the grounds of the State Capitol was blocked when Hurricane Isabel toppled this pin oak, described by a state capitol policeman as "the home to every squirrel on Capitol Square." Numerous other trees were either uprooted on damaged on the square. Joe Ortner passes a light fixture to his wife, Joan Ortner, owner of the Glass Shack, a stained-glass shop built on the edge of Hatteras Harbor in Hatteras Village. N.C., on Sunday, Sept. 21, 2003. Erosion caused by Hurricane Isabel sank the small building in to the harbor on Thursday. In the Riverside neighborhood of Newport News, a tree snapped Thursday morning as winds picked up as a result of Hurricane Isabel. The devastation was complete in the Sunken Meadows section of Surry County along the James River when Hurricane Isabel slammed into the area. Megan Oaksmith, left, holds her son, Edward Bravo, while her husband Amando Bravo, center, and Elmer Vargas, right, prepare for the arrival of Hurrice Isabel by boarding up their restaurant, Don Gato's, in Nags Head, N.C.,Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2003. Nags Head fireman Jim Norrel removes a downed utility line, Thursday, Sept. 18, 2003, in Nags Head, N.C., as Hurricane Isabel approaches North Carolina's Outer Banks. Billy Dillon, son of Outer Banks Motel owner Carol Dillon, wades through Hurricane Isabel floodwaters trying to clear a drain in the motel's parking lot Thursday morning, Sept. 18, 2003. Isabel began moving across North Carolina's Outer Banks on Thursday with howling wind, stinging rain and pounding waves. Stewart Balance of Hatteris Village, N.C. looks at a neighbors sunken home as he does a bike tour of the ravaged island on the Outer Banks on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2003. A huge overwash from the tidal surge caused by Hurricane Isabel destroyed dozens of homes and businesses when it made landfall on Thursday. Cars head westbound out of New Bern, N.C., on U.S. 70 Wednesday morning, Sept. 17, 2003, in anticipation of a possible strike by Hurricane Isabel on the area. Much of the westbound traffic on U.S. 70 was stalled early Wednesday morning by heavier than usual traffic and Department of Transportation work being done to fill a sink hole. Beach-goers ignored the curfew imposed throughout Dare Couny NC as they pass a house colapsed by Hurricane Isabel in Kitty Hawk, NC 9/19/03 to swim and surf. Isabel Aftermath: 10 year anniversary Damage from Hurricane Isabel. A couple walks near downed power lines in the Salisbury Subdivision of Chesterfield Co., Va. on Sun., Sept. 21, 2003. Hundreds of thousands of people in Virginia have been without power since Hurricane Isabel swept through the area on Wednesday night. (Richmond Times-Dispatch, Dean Hoffmeyer) A woman walks her bicycle under a fallen tree along Forest Hill Ave. in Richmond, Va. on Sunday, Sept. 21, 2003. Hundreds of thousands are still without electricity in Virginia since Hurricane Isabel swept through the area on Wednesday night. (Richmond Times-Dispatch, Dean Hoffmeyer) Jeff Mock, left, Dominion Virginia Power's meteorologist, reports upcoming weather to Rodney Blevins, company's vice president of electric distribution operations at company's weather center in Richmond on Wednesday, September 11, 2013. Hurricane Isabel was transformative for Dominion Virginia Power. Rodney Blevins, Dominion Virginia Power's vice president of electric distribution operations, is shown at company's weather center in Richmond on Wednesday, September 11, 2013. Hurricane Isabel was transformative for Dominion Virginia Power. Rodney Blevins, Dominion Virginia Power's vice president of electric distribution operations, is shown at company's weather center in Richmond on Wednesday, September 11, 2013. Hurricane Isabel was transformative for Dominion Virginia Power. Richmond Public Utilities worker Robert Jones pulls a new street light wire on a power pole in Westover Hills in south Richmond on 10/21/03. Richmond is struggling to restore power to the city's 32,000 streetlights, almost three-fourth of which were damaged by Hurricane Isabel. The city employs only 16 people in the streetlight division, so the work is not expected to be complete until mid-November, two months after the storm. Richmond Public Utilities worker Donnie Sneed looks at a broken street light wire on a power pole in Westover Hills in south Richmond on 10/21/03. Richmond is struggling to restore power to the city's 32,000 streetlights, almost three-fourth of which were damaged by Hurricane Isabel. The city employs only 16 people in the streetlight division, so the work is not expected to be complete until mid-November, two months after the storm. The driveway to the Executive Mansion on the grounds of the State Capitol was blocked when Hurricane Isabel toppled this pin oak, described by a state capitol policeman as "the home to every squirrel on Capitol Square." Numerous other trees were either uprooted on damaged on the square. Joe Ortner passes a light fixture to his wife, Joan Ortner, owner of the Glass Shack, a stained-glass shop built on the edge of Hatteras Harbor in Hatteras Village. N.C., on Sunday, Sept. 21, 2003. Erosion caused by Hurricane Isabel sank the small building in to the harbor on Thursday. In the Riverside neighborhood of Newport News, a tree snapped Thursday morning as winds picked up as a result of Hurricane Isabel. The devastation was complete in the Sunken Meadows section of Surry County along the James River when Hurricane Isabel slammed into the area. Megan Oaksmith, left, holds her son, Edward Bravo, while her husband Amando Bravo, center, and Elmer Vargas, right, prepare for the arrival of Hurrice Isabel by boarding up their restaurant, Don Gato's, in Nags Head, N.C.,Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2003. Nags Head fireman Jim Norrel removes a downed utility line, Thursday, Sept. 18, 2003, in Nags Head, N.C., as Hurricane Isabel approaches North Carolina's Outer Banks. Billy Dillon, son of Outer Banks Motel owner Carol Dillon, wades through Hurricane Isabel floodwaters trying to clear a drain in the motel's parking lot Thursday morning, Sept. 18, 2003. Isabel began moving across North Carolina's Outer Banks on Thursday with howling wind, stinging rain and pounding waves. Stewart Balance of Hatteris Village, N.C. looks at a neighbors sunken home as he does a bike tour of the ravaged island on the Outer Banks on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2003. A huge overwash from the tidal surge caused by Hurricane Isabel destroyed dozens of homes and businesses when it made landfall on Thursday. Cars head westbound out of New Bern, N.C., on U.S. 70 Wednesday morning, Sept. 17, 2003, in anticipation of a possible strike by Hurricane Isabel on the area. Much of the westbound traffic on U.S. 70 was stalled early Wednesday morning by heavier than usual traffic and Department of Transportation work being done to fill a sink hole. Beach-goers ignored the curfew imposed throughout Dare Couny NC as they pass a house colapsed by Hurricane Isabel in Kitty Hawk, NC 9/19/03 to swim and surf.