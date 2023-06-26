Below is a rolling list of storm updates across metro Richmond this Monday evening. Download The Times-Dispatch app for weather updates while you're on the go.

8 p.m.

Strongest storms moving across the West End and continuing into Hanover County — including Ashland — with wind gusts to 60 mph, through about 8:45 p.m. Expect a scattering of tree damage and potential power outages.

Final wave of thunderstorms will cross the central and west side of the metro area between 9 and 10 p.m., then the threat of storms will subside for the night. Isolated damage is still possible before those storms clear by 10 p.m.

6:10 pm.



Cirrus canopy of the current Fork Union and Louisa storms, as seen from Midlothian. #vawx pic.twitter.com/b4MyR2VF06 — Sean Sublette (@SeanSublette) June 26, 2023

6:30 p.m.

Intense cluster of thunderstorms continues from Fork Union to Louisa on a slow movement east toward Hanover and Goochland Counties. These storms have produced hail the size of ping pong balls (1.5" diameter), and have brought down trees near Zion Crossroads in Fluvanna County. Power outages are increasing in Fluvanna County.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning continues for Richmond VA, Tuckahoe VA and Mechanicsville VA until 8:30 PM EDT. This storm will contain wind gusts to 70 MPH! pic.twitter.com/ALLbnUcHyi — NWS Wakefield (@NWSWakefieldVA) June 27, 2023

A second area of storms near Farmville and Brookneal is strengthening and moving northeast toward Prince Edward and Amelia County, on a bearing to arrive in Chesterfield County after 8 p.m.

**

5:30 p.m.

Strongest storms now within 50 miles of western Henrico County. Hail and wind gusts to 60 mph within these storms. This cluster is moving eastward at 20 mph, so they would not likely arrive in Short Pump, Wyndham, and Glen Allen until after 7 p.m.

**

5:14 p.m.

Severe weather warning for Richmond 3-11 PM. Risk rating 3/5, wind gusts 60-75 mph. Charge devices, avoid flooded roads, bring outdoor items indoors. Stay updated. Call Homeward for homeless assistance. 5 libraries open until 8 PM. City Hall open for refuge at 4 PM. Stay safe. pic.twitter.com/wFLyKVpQmK — City of Richmond, VA (@CityRichmondVA) June 26, 2023

**

5 p.m.

Nearest storms remain 60 miles west of Richmond and continue moving eastward. No threat to Richmond through at least 6 p.m. But those storms will cross into Buckingham and Fluvanna Counties in the next hour with heavy rain and vivid lightning.

**

4:30 p.m.

Strongest storms remain along the U.S. 29 corridor between Charlottesville and Amherst. These storms are moving east and will largely miss the core of metro Richmond this evening, impacting areas from Ashland to Fredericksburg. However, more storms are expected to develop upstream from Richmond in the coming hours.

**

4:12 p.m.

Henrico County Public Schools has announced that due to inclement weather expected later this evening, and out of an abundance of caution, all after-school and extracurricular programs and activities are canceled after 4:30 p.m. today, June 26. All HCPS schools and offices will also be closing at 4:30 p.m.

4:00 p.m.

Thunderstorms remain several dozen miles west of metropolitan Richmond, with the first area of rain likely arriving after 6 p.m.

**

3:30 p.m.

New Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been added southward from the one in northern Virginia, now includes all of metro Richmond and areas southwestward to the Roanoke Valley and southward to the North Carolina state line.

The Watch in metro Richmond continues until 10 p.m.

The primary threats are for scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 miles per hour and isolated large hail upwards of 1.5 inches in diameter — roughly the size of a ping pong ball.

Thunderstorm development will accelerate in the coming few hours, with the greatest threats being large hail and damaging winds.

**

3 p.m.

Clouds are beginning to fill in west and southwest of Richmond, with new storms starting to generate westward near Smith Mountain Lake and across Franklin County. This is the area upstream from Richmond to be monitored for additional development in the coming few hours.

But no imminent threat to metro Richmond for at least 1-2 hours.

**

2:30 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for northern Virginia, where storm development has started earliest.

A Watch means conditions are rapidly becoming favorable for damaging thunderstorms with high winds and hail. The Watch does not include any of metro Richmond, but more thunderstorm development is expected upstream from Richmond as afternoon evolves into evening.

***

2 p.m.

A Flood Watch continues until 2 a.m. Tuesday morning for metro Richmond and areas eastward, as thunderstorms may produce enough rain for flooding of small streams and creeks and in urban areas with poor drainage.

***

1:45 p.m.

Risk of thunderstorms with damaging wind gusts remains for late this afternoon and early this evening across metro Richmond.

No imminent threat of thunderstorms, but clouds are beginning to blossom along the Blue Ridge and areas to the west, which is the expected genesis area of the storms this afternoon.

