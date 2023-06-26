Below is a rolling list of updates on the risk for thunderstorms with damaging winds across metro Richmond this Monday afternoon and evening.

3:10 p.m.

New Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been added southward from the one in northern Virginia, now includes all of metro Richmond and areas southwestward to the Roanoke Valley and southward to the North Carolina state line.

The Watch in metro Richmond continues until 10 p.m.

Thunderstorm development will accelerate in the coming few hours, with the greatest threats being large hail and damaging winds.

**

3:00 p.m.

Clouds are beginning to fill in west and southwest of Richmond, with new storms starting to generate westward near Smith Mountain Lake and across Franklin County. This is the area upstream from Richmond to be monitored for additional development in the coming few hours.

But no imminent threat to metro Richmond for at least 1-2 hours.

**

2:30 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for northern Virginia, where storm development has started earliest.

A Watch means conditions are rapidly becoming favorable for damaging thunderstorms with high winds and hail. The Watch does not include any of metro Richmond, but more thunderstorm development is expected upstream from Richmond as afternoon evolves into evening.

***

2:00 p.m.

A Flood Watch continues until 2 a.m. Tuesday morning for metro Richmond and areas eastward, as thunderstorms may produce enough rain for flooding of small streams and creeks and in urban areas with poor drainage.

***

1:45 p.m.

Risk of thunderstorms with damaging wind gusts remains for late this afternoon and early this evening across metro Richmond.

No imminent threat of thunderstorms, but clouds are beginning to blossom along the Blue Ridge and areas to the west, which is the expected genesis area of the storms this afternoon.