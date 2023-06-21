Friday Cheers, the Friday night concert series typically held on Brown's Island, is moving indoors this week to The National due to possible inclement weather.

"Thursday will not bring the consistent rain and wind that Wednesday has brought, but several rounds of rain and potential stronger thunderstorms are expected between mid-afternoon and evening on Thursday," RTD meteorologist Sean Sublette said. "Several rainy spells are also likely on Friday before rainfall becomes much more scattered in nature on Saturday and Sunday." Check out his full weather update here.

This week's Friday Cheers' concert is a double bill from Kind Hearted Strangers and The Vegabonds.

Doors at The National, 708 E. Broad St., open at 6 p.m., with music starting around 6:30 p.m. All advance tickets sold and season passes will be honored. Kids ages 12 and under are free. Tickets can still be purchased.

This week's Music at Maymont concert featuring Lettuce, Steel Pulse and Makua Rothman was also moved indoors to the Altria Theater on Wednesday, due to inclement weather.

Flowers After 5 at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden on Thursday was cancelled due to the forecast of severe weather. The Family Friendly Pollinator Talk and Tour will be postponed until July 20.

Pride UnHappy Hour with Landon Elliott and a drag performance at the Poe Museum on Thursday was also cancelled due to inclement weather.

Next week's Friday Cheers concert with Holy Roller and Flipturn on June 30 will be the last of the season.

But the weekend isn't expected to be a total washout, according to the RTD's Sublette. "Both Saturday and Sunday will bring temperatures in the 80s with the higher humidity that Richmond is known for in the summer. Showers will be scattered around Richmond during Saturday, but we are cautiously optimistic that Sunday will be dry from start to finish," Sublette said.

Stay up to date by visiting our weather page with live updates and radar.