A couple of especially warm days are ahead on Friday and Saturday in metro Richmond, although neither will be dramatically warmer than normal. But considering how cool it has been recently, they may come as a surprise to the system.

Ahead in the shorter term, temperatures reach well into the 80s both Friday and Saturday with sun and clouds. But late Saturday afternoon and evening, be on the lookout for a couple of rounds of showers or thunderstorms. No damaging storms are expected, but some brief bursts of heavy rain are possible. Cooler air returns Sunday, as temperatures hold in the 70s with clouds and sunshine and breezes from the northeast.

In spite of the calendar, the theme of the past few weeks will continue through the middle of this month. Repeated surges of relatively cooler air will move into Virginia for the next couple of weeks as the jet stream nudges further into a configuration known as an omega block.

Named after the Greek letter (Ω) that it resembles, the pattern sends a dominant surge of warm air northward, often in the center of the continent, with large dips in the jet southward on either side. This pattern often locks into place for several days and, in general, this one looks like it will have staying power through the first couple of weeks of the month.

But even in that jet stream configuration, we will have a few days that are warmer than normal. Now that normal high temperatures are in the 80s, we can make a run at 90 degrees a couple of times between now and the middle of the month, but there is very little data to suggest a string of days in the 90s is anywhere on the horizon.

***

Hurricane season started on Thursday, and most outlets that specialize in hurricane seasonal outlooks have come around to a similar theme. Overall, the season is expected to be near normal, as the developing El Niño and warm Atlantic Ocean water will be working against each other over the next few months.

While these outlooks are getting better, they still have no skill in telling us precisely what spots on the coast will get hit, if any. For us farther inland, heavy rain is often the bigger impact than the winds, especially as these systems interact with the Appalachian Mountains, which can wring out even heavier rainfall.

Although the core of hurricane season runs from mid-August to mid-October, a tropical depression has already started to organize in the Gulf of Mexico; if it does develop further, it would be named Arlene. But even if it were to develop, it poses no threat to Virginia or North Carolina. The most likely scenario would be for the system to impact the southwest coast of Florida and, even so, that would be at least a few days away.

