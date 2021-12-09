Weekend forecast: Wind and clouds, but not much rain

A couple of weak disturbances will move through Friday and Saturday, and they will both bring lots of clouds, but not much rain. Heading into the weekend, the wind and warmth on Saturday will probably grab your attention more than anything else, as Sunday will be sunny and more seasonable.
We may manage a few breaks of sun on Friday, but for the most part, clouds will dominate with afternoon temperatures in the mid 50s. A few light, passing showers will drift through during the afternoon and early evening, but nothing that will be consistent or resemble a steady rain. Clouds will stay in place Friday night, but the threat of rain is minimal, and temperatures will hold nearly steady in the 50s all night.
Some sun will manage to break through the clouds from time to time on Saturday, and a few rounds of showers will move through during the afternoon and evening. Keep the trash cans secure in the backyard, as the winds will pick up for the afternoon. A consistent 10-20 mph wind will develop, with some gusts up around 30-35 mph. Those winds will be from the southwest, sending afternoon temperatures surging into the middle 70s, and giving us an excellent chance at breaking the current record high for Saturday (72° in 1971).
A few scattered showers will finish up during the evening, but by midnight, those will be gone and the winds will start to ease off. Daybreak temperatures under a clear sky on Sunday morning will be in the mid 40s, and the day will stay sunny with a high in the mid 50s.
Check Richmond.com/weather for Sean Sublette’s forecast updates. Contact him at ssublette@TimesDispatch.com.