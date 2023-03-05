Richmond Black Restaurant Week started seven years ago as a way to show off Richmond's Black-owned restaurants. But after its first year, co-founder Amy Wentz said, organizers realized something was missing.

"The food truck owners said, 'What about us?'" Wentz said.

That sparked the idea for Mobile Soul Sunday, which brought hundreds of people — including U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va. — to Monroe Park for an afternoon of food, drinks and music that officially kicked off the seventh year of what is now called the Richmond Black Restaurant Experience.

"Richmond is known for our ability to take to the streets," Wentz said.

On the outer edges of the park along West Main and West Franklin streets, 27 Black-owned food trucks set up shop — more than twice as many as the first Mobile Soul Sunday, held in Jackson Ward's Abner Clay Park. The rest of the week has more than doubled in size as well, growing from just 20 participating restaurants to nearly 45 since 2017.

Sunday's vendors served an assortment of cuisines ranging from fried fish, chicken wings and barbecue to Caribbean and African dishes and multicultural fusions.

"There's a real diversity even within the Black community," Wentz said of the event's culinary breadth.

Some lines for popular trucks extended close to half a block down the sidewalk. Wentz said attendees "packed their patience."

"There's a fellowship in the lines," said Wentz, director of outreach and engagement at the Commonwealth Institute. "You never know when you're going to meet your future wife or best friend."

In addition to the food offerings, Richmond Night Market, which typically operates in the 17th Street Market space in Shockoe Bottom, hosted a vendor market where patrons could purchase handcrafted jewelry, beauty and skin care products and fine art.

And on the Locals Only Soul Stage, 106.5 The Beat's DJ Rayvon blended party music from the 1980s and 1990s with tracks from Beyoncé's 2022 album "Renaissance" in between performances by Richmond artists including Dyfferant and Ramarie.

The Richmond Black Restaurant Experience runs through Sunday, March 12, closing with Stick a Fork In It, a "showcase of Black caterers and chefs" held at Main Street Station.

