'We're just tired of having our communities destroyed': Hanover NAACP and Protect Hanover file lawsuit in Wegmans distribution battle

Richmond lawyer Brian Buniva filed the suit on behalf of the NAACP and Protect Hanover. He said Wegmans' basic problem is that "they couldn't have picked a worse site."

He described Wegmans intentions to build at Sliding Hill and Ashcake roads as "unjustifiable." He said VDEQ and the water control board committed "numerous errors of law" and that those agencies' analysis methods were little more than "a mere check the box review."

Buniva said it will continue to be an uphill battle against in fighting a government agency, though he said his clients are determined.

He added: "I believe these folks are good people who are getting trampled."

Wegmans' original plan was to break ground by spring 2020 on three buildings - one for dry goods, one for refrigerated perishable foods and yet another for frozen foods - and be operational by 2022. But intense public outcry and postponed votes by county leaders, partly due to COVID-19 in 2020, followed by delayed permitting by DEQ, have stalled the process.