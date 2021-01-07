'We're trying to buy time.' Emergency child care program needs about $2M more, Richmond officials anticipate

The School Board agreed to allow the use of a few school buildings, while the city worked with nonprofit and community organizations such as the YMCA of Greater Richmond to staff them. The city also awarded grants to area childcare providers to expand their capacity and help subsidize child care for families in need.

Officials said about 1,000 students are enrolled in the program. Most families pay $33 per week, while the cost is completely covered for some families.

Colen said there is enough money to continue staffing the program in the selected schools until March, but that the subsidies for programs at 21 other locations will expire at the end of this month.

Councilwoman Stephanie Lynch of the 5th District said it’s a “precarious” situation. She said the program’s capacity was already limited, and that those enrolled now may be forced to join countless working families struggling with childcare.

“I know kids who are 6 years old babysitting their 2-year-old siblings,” she said. “That’s the reality for a lot of them.”

Colen said she recently advised the program’s partners that there’s about $1 million in emergency state aid available for child care programs in the Richmond area. But it’s unclear how the city will close the funding gap.

“The administration is working closely with Council and through schools as well as with state and private sector partners on solutions to continue the program through June,” said Jim Nolan, the mayor’s press secretary. “There is a lot in motion and we expect to be able to provide updates in the next couple of weeks.”