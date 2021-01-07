'We're trying to buy time.' Emergency childcare program needs about $2M more, Richmond officials anticipate

Funding for an emergency childcare program serving about 1,000 Richmond Public Schools students during the COVID-19 pandemic will not last the rest of the school year.
City officials estimate that another $1.5 million to $2 million is needed to stay afloat when the remaining funds dry up over the next two months.
In a presentation to a City Council committee Thursday, Eva Colen, one of the mayor's advisors, said the city rushed to use what was left of the $3 million earmarked for the program ahead of a spending deadline last month.
The federal government extended the deadline when it approved a new $900 billion relief package at the end of December, but did not include new aid for local or state governments.
Colen said that puts the city in "a difficult position."
"The CARES Act was how we were able to fund it. We received $40 million. ... that funding is almost gone," she said. "We're trying to buy time."
The Stoney administration initially proposed the program in August, as families anticipated hardship after the school division decided to keep school buildings closed through the first semester of the year because of the pandemic. About 900 families responded to a city survey at the time saying they were unsure of their child care plans for the upcoming school year.
The School Board agreed to allow the use of a few school buildings, while the city worked with nonprofit and community organizations such as the YMCA of Greater Richmond to staff them. The city also awarded grants to area childcare providers to expand their capacity and help subsidize childcare for families in need.
Officials said about 1,000 students are enrolled in the program. Most families pay $33 per week, while the cost is completely covered for some families.
Colen said there is enough money to continue staffing the program in the selected schools until March, but that the subsidies for programs at 21 other locations will expire at the end of this month.
Councilwoman Stephanie Lynch (5th District) said it's a "precarious" situation. She said the program's capacity was already limited, and that those enrolled now may be forced to join countless working families that are struggling with childcare.
"I know kids who are 6-year-old babysitting their 2-year old siblings," she said. "That's the reality for a lot of them."
Colen said she recently advised the program's partners that there's about $1 million in emergency state aid available for childcare programs in the Richmond area. But it's unclear how the city will close the funding gap.
"The administration is working closely with Council and through schools as well as with state and private sector partners on solutions to continue the program through June," said Jim Nolan, the mayor's press secretary.
"There is a lot in motion and we expect to be able to provide updates in the next couple of weeks."
(804) 649-6178