What's in a name? Two Richmond sisters seek to recontextualize Jackson Ward

Foremost among the project's goals is for the City of Richmond to officially name Jackson Ward in honor of Giles Jackson, "so that it's not just folklore," Moon said.

As part of that effort, The JXN Project will push for honorary street designations to pay homage to individuals with direct ties to the neighborhood "who better reflect the essence of what Jackson Ward became." Among those honored would be William Washington Browne, founder of the nation’s first chartered Black financial institution; Maggie L. Walker, the first Black woman to operate a bank in the U.S.; renowned entertainer Bill "Bojangles" Robinson; entrepreneur and hotelier Neverett Eggleston; and Lorna Pinkney, a driving force behind Richmond's jazz poetry scene before her untimely death in 2017.

The sisters make clear that they're not attempting the erasure of streets such as Leigh, named for Benjamin Watkins Leigh, a pro-slavery member of the Virginia House of Delegates during the early 1800s.

"If that intersects with the Maggie Walker Way, then you have to talk about the intersecting histories in this city and you are forced to tell the truth," Moon said.