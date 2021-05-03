When a president says it, a word is more than just a word for Richmond's Armenian community

On the 100th anniversary, the Armenian Apostolic Church canonized the victims of the genocide as saints.

“It’s really kind of changed the perspective of Armenians on those martyrs in the sense that it went from looking at those who died as victims … [and] seeing them instead as victorious in a sense,” said the Rev. Fr. Samuel Rith-Najarian, pastor of Richmond’s St. James Armenian Apostolic Church. “Changing our perspective has really changed the feeling of our community. There was an attempt to exterminate Armenians and here we are singing and praying 106 years later in an Armenian church in Richmond, Virginia.”

Rith-Najarian’s great-grandmother was orphaned at age 13, her parents killed in front of her during the Ottoman campaign against the Armenians. She managed to flee to Egypt and eventually to the United States. Rith-Najarian was 12 when she died.

“So I was old enough to hear her tell the stories,” he said. “In the last few years of her life, she was starting to get Alzheimer’s, and it was almost as if she was having flashbacks to that time. I remember my cousins and myself were visiting her and she would see us running around and playing and would start crying thinking that the [Ottomans] were coming to take us and she had to protect us.”