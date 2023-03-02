“Girl Scout cookie season is the best season,” Alice Lynch, chief development officer for Girl Scouts of Virginia, the Central Virginia Council, said.

If you are looking to buy Girl Scout cookies this season, booths are popping up all over town through March 31. The Girl Scouts website has a handy cookie locator at www.girlscouts.org. Cookies can also be purchased online at the same address.

Here are some stats about this year’s Girl Scout cookie season:

More than 1 million of packages of Girl Scout cookies were delivered to the Girls Scouts Central Virginia office two weeks ago to stock the troops.

Over 4,000 Girl Scouts locally will be participating in cookie sales this year. “It is the largest, girl-led entrepreneurial program in the world,” Lynch said.

Thin Mints are the most popular Girl Scout cookies, with Caramel deLites the second favorite.

Girl Scouts introduced a new cookie this year: Raspberry Rally. But the new flavor has already sold out locally. There are still plenty of Peanut Butter Patties, Trefoils, Lemonades, Thin Mints and others for sale.

If you are looking to find cookies for sale near you, visit www.comgirlscouts.org. Or you can text #59618, to get a Girl Scout Cookie Locator sent to your phone.