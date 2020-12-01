Williams: A former Mosby Court resident featured in the documentary ‘HEARD’ was brutally attacked last week. The filmmakers came to his aid.

“We did an interview with somebody fairly early in the process who relayed the story of a young girl who’d done an [newspaper] interview and got a lot of blowback in the community from people who didn’t want her to do well or felt like she was talking about the neighborhood outside the neighborhood,” he recalled. And after “HEARD” launched, one of the participants reported hearing similar noise, he said.

“My goodness, if something happened to one of the folks in the film because they appeared in the film, man, what do you do with that? That’s the worst of all possible outcomes. So yeah, I’m concerned about that.”

But Johnson assured Powers that the film played no role in the attack, a point he reiterated in an interview Tuesday.

He says he has no regrets about appearing in the documentary. “I love it. I love it!”

As for the reaction he has received to the film, “Man, they love it. I’m like Denzel Washington right now,” he said, laughing through the pain of a jaw clenched shut.

And yet, he acknowledges the negative pressures being imposed on him to retaliate. And his awareness that there are people who believe he reverted to his old behavior and brought this attack on himself.