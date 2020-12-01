Williams: A former Mosby Court resident featured in the documentary ‘HEARD’ was brutally attacked last week. The filmmakers came to his aid.

Von Johnson is the first face and voice in the documentary “HEARD,” which follows the narrative arc of five current or former Richmond public housing residents. Growing up in Mosby Court, he says his dream was “to get killed so I can see who came to my funeral.”
He found God and himself while incarcerated. By film’s end, we come to know him as an affable barber. We hear him discuss the post-traumatic stress of growing up amid violence. We witness his determination to set a positive example for his four sons and to make a positive change in his community.
You can’t watch the film and not wish the best for all of its subjects. But life always is one step ahead of art. On the Tuesday before Thanksgiving, Johnson — in the role of peacemaker, he says — was brutally assaulted and pistol-whipped in South Richmond, leading to a hospitalization and two surgeries.
His jaw is wired shut. But that didn’t stop him from participating Monday in a virtual Zoom discussion for a University of Richmond class taught by Thad Williamson, former director of the city of Richmond’s Office of Community Wealth Building.
In the meantime, individuals associated with “HEARD” launched a GoFundMe campaign to help raise money for Johnson’s bills as he recovers. The fundraiser, as of Tuesday afternoon, was more than halfway toward its $5,000 goal.
And now, his counseling of peace, forgiveness and eschewing retaliation are being put to a test he’s determined to pass.
“I preach all that stuff. So If I can’t practice it, I don’t need to preach,” said Johnson, 40.
“I have to practice what I preach, because I know I’ve got eyes on me. Especially now.”
People need to hear his story, he says. “It’s destined for me to do this. ...If I was to resort to my old behavior, I would let everybody down who believed in me.”
Richmond filmmaker David Powers, whose Belltower Pictures produced the documentary in partnership with VPM, recalled learning about the attack, which occurred 12 days after the film premiered.
“I got a call on my cell phone and it popped up and it said ‘Von,’ and I said ‘Hi Von.’ And the woman’s voice came on, his ex-wife,” Powers recalled. She told him that Johnson was in the hospital. Later that night, he exchanged text messages with him. The two have texted daily since.
The GoFundMe campaign was the idea of Jennifer Montgomery, the wife of “HEARD” director Martin Montgomery.
The campaign was not launched lightly. Powers, for one, wondered if Johnson’s role in the film played a role in his attack. He reached out to Johnson to make sure he was OK with the online fundraiser, including its accompanying script. “If I can’t trust him, who can I trust?”
“We did an interview with somebody fairly early in the process who relayed the story of a young girl who’d done an [newspaper] interview and got a lot of blowback in the community from people who didn’t want her to do well or felt like she was talking about the neighborhood outside the neighborhood,” he recalled. And after “HEARD” launched, one of the participants reported hearing similar noise, he said.
“My goodness, if something happened to one of the folks in the film because they appeared in the film, man, what do you do with that? That’s the worst of all possible outcomes. So yeah, I’m concerned about that.”
But Johnson assured Powers that the film played no role in the attack, a point he reiterated in an interview Tuesday.
He says he has no regrets about appearing in the documentary. “I love it. I love it!”
As for the reaction he has received to the film, “Man, they love it. I’m like Denzel Washington right now,” he said, laughing through the pain of a jaw clenched shut.
And yet, he acknowledges the negative pressures being imposed on him to retaliate. And his awareness that there are people who believe he reverted to his old behavior and brought this attack on himself.
God knows what happened, Johnson said, and so he won’t waste time worrying what anybody else thinks.
Angi Kane, associate producer of the film, called what happened to Johnson “a random, horrible incident.”
This incident, in the aftermath of the premier of “HEARD,” has not soured her on the project.
“What I’m taking away from this, as awful as the situation has been, is how many people are willing to pitch in to help out a stranger,” she said.
Which suggests that the message of the documentary did not go unheard.
