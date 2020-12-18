Williams: African-American skepticism about the vaccine is justified. But our decision should be based on facts, not fears

Health professionals and vaccine makers should not expect us to blindly trust a vaccine rolled out so quickly in such a politicized environment. But for Black folks, passively sitting out the vaccine seems as unwise as, well, not voting.

“African Americans are dying from COVID at rates far higher than white Americans, for reasons that go beyond DNA and are instead linked to decades of systemic inequality in our country," said Dr. Robert Winn, director of the VCU Massey Cancer Center.

"Given this history, skepticism from the African American community around receiving the vaccine is understandable, and in many ways appropriate. However, the only way to repair relationships and rebuild trust — between the Black community and the health care system — is with dialogue and collaboration. We need to ensure that science benefits the communities that distrust it most."

Winn received the vaccine Wednesday and strongly encourages others to do so. "I believe that this vaccine is our path to ending this pandemic — a disease that has taken too many lives and disproportionately taken Black and Latino lives.”