Williams: African-American skepticism about the vaccine is justified. But our decision should be based on facts, not fears

For every reason a Black or Hispanic person can think of not to get a COVID-19 vaccine, there are 2.8 reasons why they should take the shot.
Members of both groups are dying from COVID-19 at nearly three times the rate of their white, non-Hispanic counterparts. The death rate for American Indians and indigenous Alaskans is 2.6 times higher, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
But vaccine skepticism produces strange bedfellows. Republicans, rural residents and Black adults are among the groups most hesitant about taking a vaccine, according to Kaiser Family Foundation survey results published Dec. 15.
African American skepticism is well-earned, from the 19th-century robbing of Black graves for research at the Medical College of Virginia to the study of untreated syphilis in Black males at Tuskegee Institute from 1932-72.
To allay such fears, officials have pointed out that an African American viral immunologist, Kizzmekia Corbett, was one of the lead scientists in developing the COVID-19 vaccine.
But this burden is too much for one Black woman, no matter how brilliant, to carry. After all, a Black public health nurse, Eunice Rivers Laurie, was integral in carrying out the Tuskegee Experiment.
Health professionals and vaccine makers should not expect us to blindly trust a vaccine rolled out so quickly in such a politicized environment. But for Black folks, passively sitting out the vaccine seems as unwise as, well, not voting.
“African Americans are dying from COVID at rates far higher than white Americans, for reasons that go beyond DNA and are instead linked to decades of systemic inequality in our country," said Dr. Robert Winn, director of the VCU Massey Cancer Center.
"Given this history, skepticism from the African American community around receiving the vaccine is understandable, and in many ways appropriate. However, the only way to repair relationships and rebuild trust — between the Black community and the health care system — is with dialogue and collaboration. We need to ensure that science benefits the communities that distrust it most."
Winn received the vaccine Wednesday and strongly encourages others to do so. "I believe that this vaccine is our path to ending this pandemic — a disease that has taken too many lives and disproportionately taken Black and Latino lives.”
Rudene Mercer Haynes, a partner with the Hunton Andrews Kurth law firm, has been in partnership with Winn and local Black clergy in addressing COVID-19's disproportionate impact on the Black community. She said several faith leaders have committed to taking the vaccine "publicly" to ease folks' concerns.
Mignonne Guy, an associate professor of African American Studies at Virginia Commonwealth University whose focus includes health inequities in the Black community, had to work through her own trust issues regarding a vaccine.
"Even as a scientist I find it highly problematic to place any faith in the work of a government that has been so blatantly anti-fact and anti-science — the same government that embraces highly racist conspiracy theories and has reintroduced age-old practices of eugenics," she said.
After reading publications about how the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines work and speaking with scientists she trusts, she became more open to taking them.
The mRNA vaccines do not contain a live virus and carry no risk of causing COVID-19.
"I recently heard it described as a message — like a blueprint — sent to your immune system that shows what the virus looks like, instructions to kill it, and then — like a Snapchat message — it disappears. This process allows your body to develop some level of immunity for a specified period of time."
She urged health professionals to educate the Black community on how the virus and vaccines work. Then individuals can conduct an internal cost-benefit analysis.
Guy's own analysis was influenced by the death of a beloved cousin on the day before Thanksgiving.
"My cousin was one of the most kind, thoughtful and jovial people you could ever meet. Our family has been devastated by his untimely death and some — like his mother — may never recover from this loss," Guy said. "Unfortunately, his last days were recounted to me — which is quite likely why I have shifted to be more accepting of the vaccine."
For her, "Even with the unknowns, at this point in time the benefits outweigh the costs."
This is not going to be an easy sell. But for me, the devil we know — COVID-19 — is scarier than the vaccine we don't know much about.
We are a nation awash in misinformation, conspiracy theories and a legacy of white supremacy that remains largely unaddressed. But this much is certain for Black folks: The odds, during this pandemic, have not been in our favor.
Absent some calamitous outcomes in this vaccine rollout, we need to take a shot.
