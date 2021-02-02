Williams: Black history is meaningless if Black lives remain less valued

Meanwhile, this history is still acting upon us, says University of Richmond historian Julian Maxwell Hayter.

“Understanding this narrative in its entirety, I think a lot of Americans might not be as shocked by the undemocratic state we now find ourselves in,” Hayter said.

“If you treat a sizable portion of the population like second-class citizens, and you perpetuate their serfdom after the abolition of slavery for nearly a hundred years, how can anybody be surprised ... by the undemocratic face of America rearing its ugly head in 2020?”

Democracy is on the rocks because too many of us failed to comprehend, or even consider, how selective and tenuous democracy has been throughout U.S. history.

We won’t save ourselves until we learn about Black history and democracy, in all its contradictions.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The roots of Black History Month can be traced to two Virginians — Carter G. Woodson and Edgar A. Toppin.

Woodson, a native of Buckingham County, generally is acknowledged as the father of Black history. He founded the Association for the Study of Negro Life and History in 1915 and established Black History Week in 1926, to be held around the birthdays of Abraham Lincoln (Feb. 12) and Frederick Douglass (Feb. 14).