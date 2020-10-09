Williams: Climate equity is a social justice issue. Four Richmond nonprofits with a federal grant are building resiliency

Black lives matter to the extent that green life flourishes around us. But Richmond and other cities, by design, planted people of color in less verdant neighborhoods.
The legacy of racially discriminatory housing and lending practices, a practice known as redlining, is felt in the higher temperatures that plague urban "heat islands" such as the Hull Street corridor and Oak Grove-Bellemeade and Blackwell neighborhoods in South Richmond and Highland Park on the city's North Side. These neighborhoods also tend to be more polluted, more flood-prone and less healthy than their non-redlined counterparts.
Police brutality launched our ongoing reckoning on race. Environmental justice has lacked a George Floyd moment.
We respond with righteous urgency to incidents of brutality and murder by police, said urban agriculturalist Duron Chavis, executive director of Happily Natural Day. “But the slow deaths? When it comes to things like [lack of healthy] food, chronic disease, lead in the ground, in the soil; poor air quality, respiratory issues, it's hotter in our community ... we're conditioned to acquiesce to that."
But there are signs of change on the green front in Richmond.
The Science Museum of Virginia has received a grant of nearly $308,000 from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to help redlined neighborhoods become more resilient to climate change.
Chavis' nonprofit is partnering with the museum on the three-year grant along with the nonprofits Groundwork RVA, Southside ReLeaf and Virginia Community Voice, as part of a grassroots effort to educate and empower residents and neighborhoods to make their communities greener, healthier and more cohesive, and lay the groundwork for green infrastructure projects.
"It was an opportunity to invite them to work with us on how to align our climate science data with their knowledge and experience in their communities," said Jeremy Hoffman, chief scientist at the Science Museum of Virginia.
The grant is but one component of an effort to create a more livable South Richmond. The Chesapeake Bay Foundation received federal funds to plant hundreds of trees in Manchester and Blackwell, with an assist from Groundwork RVA and Southside ReLeaf. And Mayor Levar Stoney has selected five new parcels for parks on the South Side.
American environmentalism has a checkered history of exclusion, embodied by the legacy of Sierra Club founder John Muir, a late-19th-century pioneer of the movement whose racism is now under scrutiny.
But Rob Jones, executive director of Groundworks RVA, a youth program that enhances green spaces in Richmond, describes this new spirit of inclusion as "bringing the brown into the green."
The nonprofit leaders praised Hoffman and the museum for bringing them to the table for the grant-writing process to promote climate equity.
“Once upon a time, we would be called once the project was in place and asked what we thought," Jones said. Real partnership, he said, "is from the ground up.”
Hoffman described the process as listening and figuring out "how our mission for expanding climate literacy intersected with their missions for racial equity and greenspace justice."
Sherri Shannon co-founded Southside ReLeaf with Amy Wentz with the mission of establishing a dedicated environmental presence on the South Side. “Because when it comes to the climate crisis, the people who are most impacted right now quite often are folks who live in low-income neighborhoods, which often happen to be Black and brown people.”
Shannon studied earth sciences and climatology at Penn State and worked at American Forests, but didn't fully understand what this work was about until she got out in the community.
"It's about uplifting people and amplifying their voices and giving them the tools so that they can also be empowered and advocates for themselves and their families as well as their communities.”
Jones' young charges at Groundwork RVA — most of whom live in the redlined communities — have been primary researchers, going out in the field with infrared sensors and thermometers to collect data and educate their neighbors.
"They're learning, teaching and acting as a conduit for change in their communities," Jones said.
Lea Whitehurst-Gibson, founder and executive director of Hull Street-based Virginia Community Voice, said her nonprofit's role is to train participants around community engagement so that the organizations can respond effectively to what they hear from residents — and perhaps, to make the issues less abstract.
"We can start to connect some of the dots on how climate change actually does affect us on a regular basis and how it's hurting our communities more."
As Shannon pointed out, it does little good to plant a tree in a community without examining and dismantling the systems that left these neighborhoods at risk.
Until grassroots communities are cultivated to bring green to Black and Hispanic communities, comprehensive social justice cannot take root.
