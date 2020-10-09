Williams: Climate equity is a social justice issue. Four Richmond nonprofits with a federal grant are building resiliency

“Once upon a time, we would be called once the project was in place and asked what we thought," Jones said. Real partnership, he said, "is from the ground up.”

Hoffman described the process as listening and figuring out "how our mission for expanding climate literacy intersected with their missions for racial equity and greenspace justice."

Sherri Shannon co-founded Southside ReLeaf with Amy Wentz with the mission of establishing a dedicated environmental presence on the South Side. “Because when it comes to the climate crisis, the people who are most impacted right now quite often are folks who live in low-income neighborhoods, which often happen to be Black and brown people.”

Shannon studied earth sciences and climatology at Penn State and worked at American Forests, but didn't fully understand what this work was about until she got out in the community.

"It's about uplifting people and amplifying their voices and giving them the tools so that they can also be empowered and advocates for themselves and their families as well as their communities.”