Williams: 'Hollowed-out.' Bon Secours needs to provide Richmond's East End with a full-service hospital.

Pharmacist Leonard Edloe was born at Richmond Community Hospital in 1947, when Jim Crow still ruled health care here.

It was an era when Black patients who needed hospitalization in Richmond might find themselves in the basement or a separate ward of a white hospital, unable to be treated by their own physician.

Richmond Community Hospital, then on Overbrook Road near Virginia Union University, “was the only place where Black people could go and truly get respect,” Edloe said. “The Black physicians, that was the only place they could practice medicine.”

When he needed surgery, and after he suffered a heart attack, Edloe went to Richmond Community, which moved to Nine Mile Road in Richmond’s East End in 1980. He served on the hospital’s board. He filled in as a pharmacist when needed. “I did everything I could to support this hospital.”

So he was “sort of floored” when he read an investigative story in The New York Times over the weekend questioning the support that Bon Secours Mercy Health is providing Richmond Community Hospital, which it bought in 1995.

The Times piece alleges that Bon Secours, a Catholic-based nonprofit organization, is exploiting Richmond Community’s location in the impoverished East End to rake in profits through a federal program to lower drug prices for poor patients.

According to The Times, Richmond Community had the largest profit margin of any hospital in the state. But instead of pouring profits back into the hospital, Bon Secours heavily invested in a wealthier, whiter Richmond neighborhood.

Meanwhile, Richmond Community became a “hollowed-out hospital” without an intensive care ward, a maternity ward, or a kidney or lung specialist, creating a facility that feels more like an urgent-care clinic, The Times wrote.

That’s unacceptable in a neighborhood that contains the bulk of Richmond’s public housing communities. As it is, African Americans of all incomes are disproportionately beset with high blood pressure, stroke, diabetes and maternal mortality. The Times article noted that in the census tract that includes Richmond Community Hospital, the COVID-19 death rate has been 81% higher than Richmond’s overall rate.

“Everybody’s talking about health disparities and you’ve got this asset in the community. And they’re taking this asset to extract from the community,” Edloe said.

Bon Secours pushed back against this narrative.

“To suggest that we don’t operate in full support of our important mission is without merit and we take issue with such baseless allegations,” it said in a statement. It added: “We are proud to provide access to quality care in the Richmond community.”

The doctors, nurses and former executives interviewed by The New York Times beg to differ.

Sadly, this pattern of allegations extends beyond health care. In a burgeoning scandal in Mississippi, federal monies intended to help the poor were misdirected into the hands of the privileged.

Brett Favre, the former pro football quarterback, apparently viewed welfare money as a sports facility slush fund. He has been linked to the misappropriation of $8 million of those funds, including money for a new volleyball facility at his alma mater, the University of Southern Mississippi, where his daughter was on the volleyball team.

In Richmond, questions surrounding Bon Secours’ treatment of Richmond Community Hospital are rooted in the city’s dubious decade-old deal in which Bon Secours sponsored a training facility for the Washington football team.

Bon Secours came out of the deal with a piece of prime real estate, which it developed into the $73 million mixed-use Westhampton Commons. It took nine years before it began construction in February on a promised medical facility across from Richmond Community Hospital. Until then, the most visible evidence of its East End investment was a coffee house and community health center named for Dr. Sara Garland Jones, who led the group of Black doctors who founded Richmond Community Hospital in 1907.

The stories out of Richmond and Mississippi have in common what appears to be inadequate federal oversight of programs designed to help the poor. We need more oversight and more answers about how Richmond Community Hospital arrived at its current depleted state.

“It’s going to take a whole lot of investment and transparency to get that place straight,” Edloe said.

Edloe, who last year became the first Black pharmacist to be elected president of the Virginia Pharmacists Association, described this situation as endemic of the racism that remains embedded in the health care system.

That the East End lacks a truly full-service hospital speaks for itself. Whether in Mississippi or Richmond’s East End, too many people live perilously close to the margins.

They can’t afford an extra dose of the neglect and exploitation that helped land them there in the first place.