Williams: In failing its transgender students, Hanover schools takes another walk on the wrong side of history.

At an age when most adolescents are trying to navigate high school, Grace Zweckbronner is embroiled in a lawsuit against her school district.

Grace, 14, is a transgender girl attending Mechanicsville High School. Her parents, Ann and Harry Zweckbronner, are among five families who are plaintiffs in an ACLU of Virginia complaint against the Hanover County School Board, which rejected policies that allow transgender students to use bathrooms and locker rooms that conform with their preferred identity, as required by Virginia law.

Grace deals with a lot of bullying, “but I also receive a lot of support. All of my teachers are very, very supportive of me,” she said in an interview Friday. “All of my friends are incredible people. ... There are some transphobic kids who say awful, awful things to me. But I have grown accustomed and I have developed a thick skin.”

“I have wanted to do activist work for a while so I’m really excited about it,” she said of the lawsuit. “But at the same time, I’m very, very disappointed that it has to happen. And that we are in this situation where a group of people has decided we shouldn’t be allowed to pee in peace.”