Williams: In failing its transgender students, Hanover schools takes another walk on the wrong side of history.

At an age when most adolescents are trying to navigate high school, Grace Zweckbronner is embroiled in a lawsuit against her school district.
Grace, 14, is a transgender girl attending Mechanicsville High School. Her parents, Ann and Harry Zweckbronner, are among five families who are plaintiffs in an ACLU of Virginia complaint against the Hanover County School Board, which rejected policies that allow transgender students to use bathrooms and locker rooms that conform with their preferred identity, as required by Virginia law.
Grace deals with a lot of bullying, “but I also receive a lot of support. All of my teachers are very, very supportive of me,” she said in an interview Friday. “All of my friends are incredible people. ... There are some transphobic kids who say awful, awful things to me. But I have grown accustomed and I have developed a thick skin.”
“I have wanted to do activist work for a while so I’m really excited about it,” she said of the lawsuit. “But at the same time, I’m very, very disappointed that it has to happen. And that we are in this situation where a group of people has decided we shouldn’t be allowed to pee in peace.”
The Hanover County School Board is no stranger to scoffing at law and empathy.
After the U.S. Supreme Court ruled public school segregation by race unconstitutional in 1954, the School Board slow-walked integration, not unlike this transgender issue. It opened an all-white high school, Lee-Davis, and would not desegregate its schools until 1969.
When naming schools after agents of treason in service of human bondage fell out of fashion, the board — unmoved by a 2019 NAACP lawsuit and the feelings of Black students — dug in its heels in retaining Confederate names on its schools.
The following year, amid our racial reckoning, the board renamed Stonewall Jackson Middle and Lee-Davis High. But in November, already months behind in compliance, the board, against the advice of its attorney, opted not to approve transgender policies on bathrooms and locker rooms.
You’d think Hanover County residents, generally a conservative bunch, would get tired of the board pointlessly squandering taxpayer money on dubious legal defense.
“We have a right to free public education that is safe and supportive of our kids, and we’re not getting that,” said Hanover parent Kelly Carter Merrill, who has a transgender son. She said she feels supported by a broad swath of the community, including folks with tea party license plates.
“Conservative people have transgender kids,” she said. “From our perspective, this is not a partisan issue. It is frustrating when it continues to be framed that way by our elected officials. It’s a misreading of the room.”
Being bullied is a regular experience for her son, she said. “The policy that Hanover adopts sets the tone for his experience in schools,” she said. And because there’s no policy, “there’s not acknowledgment or context for the experience of a transgender child in school.”
In slow-walking its compliance up until the moment they voted against it, some board members said the quiet part aloud: that they were anticipating a game-changing Republican takeover of state government in January.
The Gloucester County School Board was once in Hanover’s shoes in its legal battle against Gavin Grimm, a transgender man whom the district had barred from using the boys restroom in 2015. The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the school district’s stance was unconstitutional and discriminatory.
This summer, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear that case, which means the 4th Circuit’s ruling stands.
The high court is not above mental gymnastics when it comes to precedents — note its recent posture toward abortion rights. But for now, the transgender issue has the look of settled law that can’t be swept away by fiat despite Republican advances in Virginia.
It’s hard to see where the Hanover School Board is going with its posture.
“You try to work with Hanover and we say, ‘Do the right thing and not waste money,’ and it never works,” said Patricia Hunter-Jordan, president of the Hanover NAACP. “So we need to take the actions to protect our children.”
Grace Zweckbronner sees it as her duty to speak out on behalf of transgender persons, who too often are prone to depression and thoughts of suicide.
“My heart hurts, and I want to be able to do something, and this is that outlet,” Grace said.
She’s on the right side of history. You’d wish that the Hanover School Board could bypass the courts and get there directly.
