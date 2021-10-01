Williams: In Richmond, equity is a work of art.

Some folks dismiss this as a triumph of style over substance. But artists historically have been at the forefront of social change. Richmond's arts community is no different.

Harris -- standing in the museum's Marble Hall with his wife, daughter Madison and son Monroe III -- gave thanks to the museum's leadership “for having the vision and courage to create an environment of diversity, equality and inclusion long before it was popular.”

He said there is no better representation of that inclusion than Kehinde Wiley's "Rumors of War" at the museum's entrance -- a sculpture of a dreadlocked Black man on horseback, wearing a hoodie and Nikes, inspired by the statue of Confederate Gen. J.E.B. Stuart before it was removed from Monument Avenue.

Harris said the VMFA Board of Trustees now has 13 members of color -- eight of them African American. His successor as president, Lynette Alston, chief of the Nottoway Tribe, will be the first Native American to chair a major U.S. art museum, he said.

"We are making great changes here. And who knew in the capital of the Confederacy that this would occur?"