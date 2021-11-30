Williams: In Richmond, our nation and the globe, inequity imperils us all

Africa is the world's least vaccinated continent, for reasons that have to do with a dearth of wealth, lack of vaccine access, inadequate healthcare infrastructure, and -- something that should sound familiar to U.S. ears -- vaccine hesitancy.

When South Africa warned the world of the newest coronavirus variant, since dubbed Omicron, the world's immediate impulse was to isolate the nations of southern Africa. Now we're learning that at least 16 other countries -- including our neighbor to the north, Canada -- have reported cases of the Omicron variant.

And on Tuesday, the plot thickened, as Dutch health authorities announced that they detected the Omicron variant within its borders before South Africa sounded the alarm about the mutation. It's interesting -- and I'm being polite -- that the Dutch, unlike the South Africans, did not disclose their discovery before now. The Washington Post reports that the earliest known cases are still in southern Africa, but it remains unclear where the mutation originated.