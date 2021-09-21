Williams: John Shelby Spong's bold stances helped lay the groundwork for Richmond today

Switz was one of them.

"He made people angry, and he loved it because it meant they were engaged. For those of us who were young, he made it OK to question, to seek answers, to bring civil rights, the war in Vietnam, the persistence of poverty in the richest nation in history to what it means to be a Christian," she said.

"He planted the roots at St. Paul’s for our focus on social justice. If Christianity is for real, it needs to embrace the salient issues for each generation."

The Rev. Ben Campbell said Bishop Spong "brought a lot of people into Christianity who were in retreat from fundamentalism. That really was important and gave a real energy to the church and Christianity in Richmond."

This was a dynamic period in Richmond's history. Bishop Spong's tenure roughly coincided with a nadir of Richmond race relations -- the city's racially motivated annexation of a portion of Chesterfield County -- and the Black political power that resulted from the subsequent lawsuit.

Before the pandemic, Bishop Spong and his wife could often be found on Wednesdays at Union Presbyterian Seminary, where he did research in the library and worshiped in the chapel to the pleasure of UPS President Brian Blount, who would introduce Bishop Spong to students only vaguely aware of his legacy