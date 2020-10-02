Williams: 'Lost Cause, Potential Future': The reimagining of Richmond's Confederate monuments is the focus of a virtual forum

The event will be recorded and available to watch later on the Penn Museum website and YouTube channel.

Pulling this event together is Grace Golden, a Richmond native who is administrative coordinator at the Penn Cultural Heritage Center, a research and education arm of the Penn Museum at the University of Pennsylvania.

Her goal was to have representatives of different influencers in the monument issue: an institutional leader and public historian, a community historian working around commemorative justice, and an artist. “I think together, each of them kind of represents a different piece of this conversation.”

Golden grew up in Richmond's North Side and attended middle school at Orchard House, a block from the Lee monument. She graduated from Appomattox Regional Governor’s School and Johns Hopkins University before earning a master’s in anthropology at the University of Pennsylvania.

"This topic is right up our alley," she said in a phone interview Friday, noting that the Penn Museum is also doing a yearlong lecture series called Great Monuments. While the panelists and subject matter are tied to Richmond, "I think it's an issue that speaks to the entire country.

