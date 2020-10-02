Williams: 'Lost Cause, Potential Future': The reimagining of Richmond's Confederate monuments is the focus of a virtual forum

People beyond Richmond are looking to us for answers about finding a way past the Lost Cause version of history.
Richmond, the former capital of the Confederacy and Lost Cause Central, turned heads when it began a wholesale dismantling of its Confederate statues during our summer of racial reckoning. But amid the empty pedestals, it's a monument that remains during litigation that has garnered the most attention.
The Robert E. Lee monument — a historical set piece built to be admired, feared or loathed from a distance — has been reclaimed as the intimate Marcus-David Peters Circle, named for a school teacher killed by a Richmond police officer during a mental health crisis. It's a space of social justice, anti-racist themes, high technology and grassroots activism.
This unlikely transition has caught the attention of the Penn Cultural Heritage Center, an arm of Penn Museum at the University of Pennsylvania. It is hosting a virtual event, "Lost Cause, Potential Futures: Rethinking Confederate Monuments in Richmond, Virginia," from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Thursday.
The forum, free to guests who register online, will feature panelists with Richmond connections: historical strategist Free Egunfemi Bangura, founder of Untold RVA; Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation executive director Christy Coleman, former CEO of the American Civil War Museum; and Richmond-based artist Alex Criqui, who partnered with Dustin Klein in projecting stunning images of Frederick Douglass, Harriet Tubman, George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others onto the Lee statue.
The event will be recorded and available to watch later on the Penn Museum website and YouTube channel.
Pulling this event together is Grace Golden, a Richmond native who is administrative coordinator at the Penn Cultural Heritage Center, a research and education arm of the Penn Museum at the University of Pennsylvania.
Her goal was to have representatives of different influencers in the monument issue: an institutional leader and public historian, a community historian working around commemorative justice, and an artist. “I think together, each of them kind of represents a different piece of this conversation.”
Golden grew up in Richmond's North Side and attended middle school at Orchard House, a block from the Lee monument. She graduated from Appomattox Regional Governor’s School and Johns Hopkins University before earning a master’s in anthropology at the University of Pennsylvania.
"This topic is right up our alley," she said in a phone interview Friday, noting that the Penn Museum is also doing a yearlong lecture series called Great Monuments. While the panelists and subject matter are tied to Richmond, "I think it's an issue that speaks to the entire country.
“I think we’re setting it up to be a really interesting discussion" that hopefully can be used to boost local voices into an audience well beyond Richmond, she said.
In Marcus-David Peters Circle, photographs and narratives of men and women slain by police rim the base of the statue. Box gardens grow free produce. Visitors shoot baskets at several hoops.
The circle has been the site of concerts, holograms and breathtaking projections upon the graffiti-clad monument — a vision of how the largely blank canvas of Monument Avenue statuary might be reimagined moving forward.
Other cities have similar work to do. Golden noted that Philadelphia is grappling with statues of Christopher Columbus and polarizing former police chief and mayor Frank Rizzo. Confederate statues are sprinkled throughout the nation.
"And in Richmond specifically, I think the images of MDP Circle and of Monument Avenue made it into national and international news and were very gripping and really powerful to see the action going on there," she said. So for her museum, the virtual event "definitely wasn’t a hard sell."
But Golden didn't see this moment coming, even as statues came down elsewhere.
"Like so many other Richmonders, I grew up passing these monuments every day. And they’re just part of the fabric of the city and they dot the physical landscape that we live in and they feel so permanent," she said.
"This summer felt like a real turning point in the citywide conversation we’ve been having about these monuments since the day they were put up.”
But Virginians remain divided on the issue.
A recent poll conducted by Hampton University and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that 46% support removal of Confederate statues and 42% oppose removal.
Golden hopes Richmond will engage in a citywide conversation before making decisions about what to do with spaces formerly reserved for Lost Cause iconography. If that happens, “we might end up with a lot of lessons to bring to other cities. But for now, we’re in the thick of it.”
Our detachment from the Lost Cause has placed us in the thick of a national conversation. Our future rides on finding just causes to rally around.
